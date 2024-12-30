Nigerian music executive Paulo is trending over his advice to Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy on social media

In an Instagram post, Iyabo Ojo’s partner advised the music stars to embrace peace as 2024 comes to an end

Paulo’s words to the three top Afrobeats musicians in the country were met with mixed reactions from netizens

Nigerian music executive Paul Okoye, aka Paulo, has tried to unite music stars David ‘Davido’ Adeleke, Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun and Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

On December 30, 2024, the 57-year-old event promoter took to his Instagram page to share a post about why the top three Afrobeats musicians should embrace peace.

According to Iyabo Ojo’s partner, life is too short and all three men are legends who have been blessed by God. Paulo said Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy should remember their humble beginnings and forgive their differences.

Paulo hoped that in 2025, the three musicians would be united because they are billionaires who have the power to do anything in the world.

In his words:

“Dear Wizkid!!Davido!!!Burnaboy

As 2024 comes to an end, I wish for unity and brotherhood among three Afrobeat legends: Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy. Life is short, and God has blessed you guys abundantly. I pray they remember their humble beginnings and forgive past differences. United, they inspire Africa and the world with their hard work and talent. Let's see a united 2025! love you guys! Star Boy Wizzy, Baddest OBO and Odogwu African Giant you 3 are billionaires$$$$ and have the power to do anything in this world! - PaulO”

Reactions as Paulo begs for Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy to unite

Paulo’s advice to Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy ahead of 2025 went viral on the internet and raised mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read some of their comments below:

djyoungjozzy:

“One love ❤️.”

Gee_trophy:

“The best advice from a Father to his SONs💯.”

Bigmesh_achiever:

“Make them nor try am we like them like this ❤️.”

nicky0.9:

“DAVIDO nor do anything 😢, he dey he own them dey beef am. Nor be he fault say he be greatest of all time na.”

Iamjhaymax:

“My own OBO is not fighting anyone cus man is full of love always 💯.”

car_matters_abuja:

“They are just childish.”

Browniwales:

“For the fact that Davido is still bigger than Wizkid and Burna boy upon the way the way these two are fighting Davido make him the biggest artist in Africa . Two people trying to bring one person down, but grace said No.”

okeke__kingsley:

“If they were united, no one would pay much attention to their music anymore. Their fights, disagreements, and conflicts keep them relevant. I believe they are fully aware of what they’re doing.”

Its_rilwan:

“Imagine David, Big Wiz and ODG dropping a joint album in 2025... I can only imagine the numbers.”

__ta.re_:

“I pray they resolve their differences, cause we need each other oooh….Hmmm.”

Laubora_outfits:

“Well done elder!👏”

Isioma_yocambel:

“I too love uncle Paulo 🙌🙌🙌🙌Uncle Paulo always 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌Man of peace 🙌🙌good man 🙌.”

