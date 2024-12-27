Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel has thrown a birthday party for her cat, Stormi, with friends in attendance

The reality TV star rocked a simple outfit as she carried the kitty in her hands, dancing to the song sang by the attendees

Netizens reacted to the visual of the birthday celebration, sharing their various opinions on it

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Agnes Smith, also known as Angel, has taken the internet by storm as she celebrated a unique milestone - the first birthday of her adorable cat, Stormi.

The reality TV star spared no expense in throwing a lavish party for her feline friend, complete with a custom-made cake, balloons.

The ex-BBNaija housemate rocked a white shirt with a short skirt and a Christmas hat, while she wore a pink hat for her cat Stormi .

The duo posed for video together, with Angel showering her cat with love and affection as the celebration mood was electric, with Angel's friends joining in on the fun. The party was filled with laughter, music, and plenty of decorations.

Netizens react to Angel's cat's birthday party

Social media users have reacted to the birthday celebration hosted by Angel for her kitty.

@_belinda___25

"How can boyfriend take this one seriously. Girl has a very weird character."

@chinny_005

It’s important to have people around you to support your craziness. Love it."

@shes_deboss

"I love friends that support a mad friend to mad well."

@nujubae

"Stormi baby dy enjoy pass normal being."

@ose_mudiame_

"These things make me happy actually."

phat_fifi_

"Angel no just get problem for life."

@omathompson26

Only a pet lover understands this feeling. I can’t wait to throw my baby’s BIG 5."

Angel advises slay queens on pregnancy

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star posted a tip on her X handle on how many lady could avoid being pregnant.

This followed her observation that a lot of them are getting pregnant, hence, urged them to stay away from it by using their 'bumbum'

"So many bad b*tches getting pregnant, yall need to start using your bumbum omg," she posted.

