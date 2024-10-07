Nigerian singer Wizkid’s baby mama and talent manager Jada Pollock involved netizens in her recent condition

The music executive who is expecting her third child with the Afroeats star shared the new cravings her taste buds get

Fans and netizens who came across the picture shared on Jada’s Instagram story dished out their honest concerns

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s pregnant baby mama and talent manager Jada Pollock, raised eyebrows online with her recent post.

The mother of two boys, who is currently expecting her third child with the Afrobeats star, revealed what she always feels like eating.

Jada P had many guessing as she revealed her new addiction. Credit: @jada_p.

Source: Instagram

The music exclusive announced in a brief Instagram post that she has recently become addicted to eating ice blocks.

Sharing a picture of ice chunks she was about to consume, Jada wrote:

“New addiction.”

See her post below:

Wizkid’s Jada spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

endylight1:

"She has iron deficiency, reason why she will be craving for ice. Before you come and disgrace yourself, go and do your findings."

soniaohwofasa:

"Pregnancy hormones na your mate."

johneve501:

"Person get belle una say na iron deficiency."

sagittarian80:

"Go get checked girl, you are suffering from iron deficiency. Eat more of spinach & okro if you can."

studioboi_:

"You can’t be living with some one that has hot temper and not get something to cool your self I don’t blame u jhare."

padaez_beddings:

"Me wee be sand I de crave for nko. Na iron deficiency too. I can't wait to give birth make I rest."

niya_outfitters:

"Iron deficiency very common in pregnant women."

boss_ladies_watch:

"These advicers for comment section , so una think say person like Jada (and mother of two ) , who's pregnant & also has access to d best antenatal /healthcare /health practitioners in d world is no.dey informed about iron deficiency 😂. Make una dey play ! Her Doctor go just dey look una dey laugh."

Wizkid’s Jada P’s triggers many with inspirational quote

The superstar's baby mama and talent manager, Jada P, gave a TED talk on atc of thinking.

In a concise post shared on Elon Musk’s X, the mum of two spoke on the powerful influence our thoughts have on our lives.

She further pointed out that the way we think shapes who we are and how we feel; however, many read different meanings to it, as it showed in their reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng