Businesswoman and reality star Kim Kardashian gifted her best friend and business executive Tracy Romulus a Cybertruck on her 45th birthday.

Born on December 18, 1979, Tracy showed amazement at the gift from Kim and asked her if she was crazy and stupid. Kim laughed and said the Cybertruck was her birthday gift.

Kim Kardashian gifts her best friend Tracy Romulus a Cybertruck on her birthday. Image credit: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Tracy, who is also a fashion designer and currently working as the Chief Marketing Officer for Kim Kardashian West brands (KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and SKIMS), was excited and hugged Kim for the luxurious birthday gift.

On Kim's Instagram stories, she posted the gift and Tracy's reaction. According to Tracy, no one does gift giving like Kim. Besides, the Cybertruck birthday gift was over the top and she was still in shock about it. She asked if Kim was kidding her, and she does not even know what to say. Nevertheless, she loves Kim.

Reactions as Kim Kardashian gifts bestie Cybertruck

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Kim Kardashian gifts her best friend Tracy Romulus a Cybertruck on her birthday.

@d_realbrownie:

"My own wan kill me with meme and choose picture for me."

@symply_beautiana:

"Sisterhood is proud of Kim. She has shut haters up that ladies are jealous of their friends and we don't support each other."

@sunbomi101:

"My own best friend na when she dey cry she dey always need me. I don cut the werey off."

@golden_ivy1:

"Everybody wants this type of friend but are you that type of friend?"

@tebis_esthetics:

"This is what you do for friends that carry your business on their head. Not just a friend for friend's sake."

