Nigerian vocalist Waje has celebrated her daughter, Emerald as she prepares to conquer the health industry

The singer took to her official Instagram page, where she celebrated the success of her only daughter

Waje's daughter also reacted to her celebratory post about her and named her the best mother in the world

Nigerian music star Aituaje Aina Vivian Ebele Iruobe, aka Waje, is a proud mother right now, taking to Instagram to celebrate her only daughter.

Waje's 25-year-old daughter, Emerald Ogochukwu, has just graduated and is set to become a prominent member of the health sector.

Waje shares a beautiful message about their daughter, Emerald. Credit: @officialwaje

The "One Naira" crooner took to her official Instagram page, where she shared the lessons she learned in 2024, and a beautiful tribute to her daughter.

Waje wrote:

"My Biggest lesson of 2024 so far is. When you decide to make serious life changes in order to improve your life and health, it is almost inevitable that you will ruffle someone’s feathers. People who aren’t ready to change don’t want others to either. Remember that this is their problem, not yours so don’t blame yourself for their choices but be responsible for yours."

See full post below:

In another post, Waje also revealed how serious her daughter is about her line of work on the professional job platform, LinkedIn.

Online users react to Waje's posts

Here is how some online users reacted to the singer's post about her daughter.

@emeraldogochukwu:

"Thank you. You’re the best mommy ever."

@lamiphillipsworld:

"She’s so grown!!"

@fatimaomokwe:

"Ok Dr. Em!!! Better get it!"

@janemichaelekanem:

"Well spoken Waje. God bless you and yours."

@i_kayrs:

"She’s a star already."

@hgiltd:

"Daughter is ready to take on the world!! Go Emerald."

Tems responds to Waje's message

Singer Tems has taken to social media in reaction to a public request recently made by a senior colleague, Waje.

Waje had earlier taken to social media, calling on fans to help her get Tems on a music collaboration project.

Tems' response stirred mixed reactions from members of the online community, with some people saying she should address Waje with respect.

