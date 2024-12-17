Comedian and actor Bovi has reacted to the netizens criticising him because he said he does not beat his children

The funnyman narrated how his son broke his three televisions but he did not beat him, and this triggered netizens to lambast him

Bovi revealed that his son has a speech impediment, but it did not stop netizens from accusing him of being a bad parent

Comedian Abovi Ugboma, aka Bovi, has said that netizens who wished to beat their children could do so. His statement was a reaction to the criticisms he got because he said he doesn't beat his children.

In an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, Bovi noted that his son has broken three of his televisions but he did not beat him. However, he tweeted that the boy has speech impediment and a communication problem that is beginning to improve.

Some netizens said that if his son still broke three televisions with his parenting method, then his pattern was wrong.

Other social media users shared their experiences when they lived with their parents or relatives who beat them.

See Bovi's tweet below:

See Bovi's second tweet below:

Reactions to Bovi's parenting style

Check out some of the reactions as Bovi fires back at netizens judging him for not beating his children.

@kingsbenson_:

"In 2001, my uncle flogged the life outa me when I went to play football. I had sores for almost 2 months. It was like the worst times of my life. I still have the scars. Saw him one day & thought of running him over. I had to hold back. Abusing a child leaves deep pains."

@Prince_hardeyx:

"While I was growing up my parents are not poor but we are not rich too but we know value of things. My dad has never touch me too but them no born me well to spoil anything."

@9jabadger:

"Oga stop beating a dead horse. You messed up and own up to your shii."

@DaMccoya:

"And breaking TVs was the only way he learnt to communicate with you? This is the problem with overly emotional men."

@israel_takeme:

"We love you bro but you no get sense for this one."

Bovi shares essence of training male children

He stated that the failure to do so has brought a lot of resistance from women who are not comfortable with how some men were raised.

The funnyman said children were more aware of what they do in the social media era, hence they must be guided.

