A list of African artists who have gotten the biggest payouts for one show has emerged on social media

Many were curious to find out if their faves made the list as music stars like Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid, and a couple of other names were seen on it

However, the highlight has to be the number of one, as many did not see it coming, raising discourse online

Once again, Nigerians are proud to see a couple of their music industry giants make the list of the highest pay for African artists in history.

The list was released by an X page identified as African Fact Zone, with a history of churning out credible information.

Rema, Burna Boy, and others make a list of the biggest pay for a single performance. Credit: @burnaboygram, @wizkid, @heisrema

Divine Ikubor, widely known as Rema, being one of Nigerian biggest exports, topped the list, thanks to his earnings at Anant Ambani's Wedding in India with a pay of $3 million, followed Damini 'Burna Boy' Ogulu, with a pay of $1.1 million World Creole Music Festival 2022.

Ayodeji 'Wizkid' Balogun followed closely behind, earning $1 million twice at the Rolling Loud 2022 and 2023, while David 'Davido' Adeleke earned a whopping $1 million at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw.

Other prominent Nigerian and African artists include P-Square, Diamond Platinumz, Shatta Wale, Tekno, and Ice Prince.

"African Artistes' Big Pay Days. Rema 🇳🇬 | $3 million | Anant Ambani's Wedding | India | 2024, Burna Boy 🇳🇬 | $1.1 million | World Creole Music Festival 2022, Wizkid 🇳🇬 | $1 million twice | Rolling Loud 2022 and 2023, Davido 🇳🇬 | $1 million | 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw, P-Square 🇳🇬 | $300,000 | Ghana | 2012, Diamond Platnumz 🇹🇿 | $150,000 | Furaha Fest | Kenya | 2024, Shatta Wale 🇬🇭 | $120,000 | Wildaland Festival | Ghana | 2021, Tekno 🇳🇬 | $62,000 | Kenya | 2017, Ice Prince 🇳🇬 | $60,000 | Sierra Leone | 2013."

Burna Boy, Rema, Wizkid trend online

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@bondzii:

"I’m pretty sure many artists especially in South Africa are charging more than this but not sharing it on social media."

@Stevennelson111:

"Are y'all sleeping on Davido's $10M & Burna Boy $15M he made in a row, huh 😏."

@RayAnkrah2:

"Shatta Wale always dey save Ghana, but he’s the most hated artiste in Ghana🤦🏽‍♂."

@omojaytee2:

"Where 10 million where davido collect😂😂😂."

@Nate_Verse:

"See how much these artists are earning, afrobeats is really taking over."

@bigwizarrdd:

"Davido has never collected 1 million dollars before."

@Nate_Verse:

"Those paydays are wild, especially for afrobeats artists making waves globally."

@UTDpatrick_:

"The only thing you can use to argue with a Nigerian is Shatta, Beyonce collab. You can’t tell a nigerian that Sarkodie and the others have BET😂."

