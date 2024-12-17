Media personality Gbemi OO questioned why the married daughters of pastors David Oyedepo and Paul Eneche still bear their fathers' names

Gbemi wondered if the same action by another woman would be criticised as not obedient or disrespectful

She asked if only poor people are expected to conform to traditional marital norms, sparking a debate on social media platforms

Media personality Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi, also known as Gbemi OO, has queried why the daughters of popular Nigerian preachers David Oyedepo and Paul Eneche still bear their fathers’ names despite being married.

In an Instagram post on her handle, the former Nigerian broadcaster, in a light mood, shared her thoughts and inquired if only poor people are meant to obey their husbands.

Gbemi OO shares thought on clergy daughters keeping dad's name after marriage

In her pidgin post, Gbemi observed that Love Oyedepo and Deborah Eneche added their husbands' names - Ogah and Hawthorn - respectively.

The granddaughter of the late Olowo of Owo Sir, Olateru-Olagbegi II KBE, questioned whether if someone else, particularly a lady, had done that, it would have been criticized as "she's not obedient to her husband" or "she's disobedient"

She posted:

I wan find small trouble Love Oyedepo became - Love Oyedepo Ogah (added her husband's name) Deborah Eneche became - Deborah Eneche Hawthorn (added her husband's name). But if another pesin do am, e go turn 'she's not s*bmissive'. Abii na only poor people suppose dey s*bmissive'?

See the post below:

Netizens have reacted to the former on-air-personality thought shared on her Instagram story.

Read their reactions below:

@Dat_Oronboy

If I marry Dangote or Otedola daughter… I will add their father’s name to mine

@eljay_101_

I’m surprised the husbands didn’t add their father in laws' names to theirs. If name get weight you no gats think am twice.

@ify_oloye

When the Bible says women be s*bmissive' to your husband, did God say poor woman

@BornoSchoolNews

And you wonder why men steer clear of "successful" women?

@remediesbaba

She’s right though

@BigChief026

That's not true

