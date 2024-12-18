Nigerian content creator Ashmusy recently had a chat with Legit.ng, where she spoke about a series of things

The skit maker talked about her friendship with Nons Miraj, how she handles criticism and what she has in store for fans

Also, during the interview, the content creator shared her thoughts about online critic VeryDarkMan

Nigerian content creator Amarachi Amusi, aka Ashmusy, was among the numerous guests who attended actress Funke Akindele’s Everybody Loves Jenifa movie premiere.

The event took place in Lagos on December 8, 2024, and Legit.ng briefly chatted with Ashmusy about her career and more.

Ashmusy speaks about handling VeryDarkMan and other critics. Photos: @ashmusy, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

During the interview, the public figure who has been in the news for various controversial reasons explained how she handles negative press. According to Ashmusy, being criticised comes with stardom.

In her words:

“I know I’m a star and it comes with being a star so that’s okay.”

In response to how Ashmusy deals with trolling from fellow public figures like online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, the skitmaker said that VDM should not be compared to other celebs like her.

She said:

“Who is that? A critic? Don’t compare that guy with us, that’s an insult.”

Ashmusy speaks on Nons Miraj’s growth

During the interview, Ashmusy talked about her friend and colleague, Chinonso Ukah, aka Nons Miraj.

Nons Miraj has experienced great growth in the entertainment scene and she also recently launched a dating app named after her popular game show, Hunt Games.

Ashmusy shared her thoughts about her friend’s big wins. She acknowledged their growth and how they have been thriving and moving higher.

In her words:

“We’ve grown together from the scratch till now and we’re thriving and moving higher. I’m proud of where she is today and she is proud of me as well.”

Ashmusy shares what’s next in store for her

Ashmusy revealed that she has some big plans in store for her fans and she named some of them. According to the skit maker, her movies are coming soon, as well as her new show, which is going to be a hit.

She said:

“I’m launching something big very soon and my movies are coming, my new show is coming, it’s going to be a hit.”

VDM brags after Ashmusy refunded money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the activist, had boasted after calling out Ashmusy, and she refunded the man she defrauded.

He gave himself a new name as the EFCC of social media and said that he would not allow most people to rest.

VDM said that some influencers have been holding private meetings because of him, and he was not scared of them.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng