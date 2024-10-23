A Nigerian lady has shared a video lamenting bitterly over her experience with Purplespeedy

In the video, the girl claimed to have been snubbed by the popular influencer after seeing her in her street

While sharing the clip, the girl refuted claims online that the influencer was jovial and friendly to everyone

A video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian lady's distressing experience with popular influencer Purplespeedy.

In the viral clip on TikTok, the lady narrated her painful encounter with the social media personality.

Lady accuses Purplespeedy of being a snub Photo credit: @urwife546/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady claims Purplespeedy snubbed her

Posted by @ur_wife546 on TikTok, the emotional video captured the lady's sorrow as she recounted being allegedly ignored by Purplespeedy during a chance meeting in her neighborhood.

Contrary to the influencer's online reputation as jovial and friendly, the lady alleged that Purplespeedy was instead cold, harsh, and dismissive.

She passionately disputed claims that Purplespeedy was friendly and approachable, insisting that her experience told a different story.

Visibly shaken and tearful, the lady expressed her deep admiration for Purplespeedy, making her rejection all the more painful.

In her words:

"Purplespeedy is mean, harsh and she's a snub also. Purplespeedy is not jovial neither is she friendly. Anybody that is telling you she is jovial is lying. She's proud. I saw her today again in my street and she snubbed me. And that's why I am crying because I love her so much. Why will she do such to me? But it's fine. Anytime I see her again, I will not call her."

Reactions as lady calls out Purplespeedy

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Unbothered reacted:

"Na purple speedy make u cry. You know how much b crate of egg?"

@MM said:

"I’m not bragging but I no fit see any TikTok influencers for road do like say I sabi am, as u no small me sef no small."

@Ras Hee Da𝚝 said:

"How purple speedy go dey jovial when you dey shout her name like say she dey owe ajo money."

@Mayreeh _@09 commented:

"A time will come when a celebrity will be in a public place and everyone will pretend not to notice him or her."

@Fathia said:

"You ppl are just saying she’s crying did you know how embarrassed she was."

@Joygiver reacted:

"Na purple speedy make you dey shed tears. Wetin you go do if you meet tiwa savage girls una dey do ooo."

@Ummulhaneepha Empres added:

"Even as a celebrity, she has her bad days too. Maybe you met her when she was not in the mood. Celebrity life hard sha you will always have to pretend to be happy."

Watch the video below:

Lady snubs lecturers on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a video of a university graduate climbing the stage on her graduation day to collect her certificate went viral.

In the trending clip, the young student snubbed some of her lecturers who stretched out their hands for a handshake.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng