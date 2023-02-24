Nigerian singer and rapper Yung6ix expressed concern about the upcoming general elections

The hip-hop star revealed his next line of action if either of the opposing rivals, Peter Obi or Bola Tinubu, wins the election

Yung6ix’s plans to move his investments in the country to Ghana and South Africa stirred reactions

Fast-rising Nigerian hip-hop act Onome Onokohwomo, better known as Yung6ix, has stated what he plans to do after the February 25 presidential elections.

The rapper disclosed that if the All Progressives Congress flagbearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, wins the election, he will transfer all his investments in Nigeria to Ghana and South Africa.

Nigerian rapper Yung6ix, maps out his plans for Nigeria after the election Credit: @officailassiwajubat, @yung6ix, @peterobi

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, if Peter Obi of the Labour Party wins the presidential election, he will move back to Nigeria.

See his Twitter post below:

Social media users react

saucepuppi:

"Make e start to dey move him investments small small."

mrpepe__:

"Start to de move ur investments like dis oo.. Una de make heat catch us for lagos, make una go back una papa land."

tomcashdmw:

"Too much of expectations for person wey never enter let put our hope on God I hope he won’t disappoint us ."

chrome_ent:

"Is it that same Ghana that as their economy in a turmoil? Lmao.... Most people don't read news, they just base everything on popular headline."

afolayemi_:

"Werey which yeye investment your papa get, na same Lagos wey tinubu create the environment na him your papa use take blow you for go inewi go see if your papa go get name. Una go just dey make mouth na yoruba people be Una problem hausa wey dey kill your brother's everyday Una no get issues with them nah Yoruba wey give Una billionaire land Una go dey hate. Make Una grow up abeg support your candite in peace ☮️ and stop the threat stupid as* mofos."

nelson_miles_gram:

"I wonder why be say na only ASIWAJU all this Igbo people come hate like this, you no go see them attack ATIKU who was former vice president of the country… Okan yin oni bale."

_peace_lite_:

"Nah why single ladies plenty for Nigeria be this all our men hav move out of Nigeria to other countries do to bad government and some of them end up settling down with other East African girls."

Kate Henshaw replies Atiku Abubakar for daring youths to vote Labour Party

The PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar insinuated that Peter Obi and his political party lacked structure.

The one-time vice-president of the country believes that Nigerian youths will make little or no effort towards the victory of the Labour Party.

In response, Nollywood's Kate Henshaw accused him of arrogance and pointed out that the proportion of youths is far greater than that of the elderly.

Source: Legit.ng