Verydarkman has shared his take on the arrest of human rights activist and lawyer Dele Farotimi by Afe Babalola

The media personality said something was wrong with Babalola's decision to arrest Farotimi and it was proof that all the younger lawyer said about him were true

VDM also revealed how the 95-year-old lawyer should have handled the issue instead of influencing Farotimi's arrest

Media personality Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has said that veteran lawyer Afe Babalola's decision to influence the arrest of his younger colleague Dele Farotimi did not make sense.

In his opinion, Babalola should have filed a lawsuit against Farotimi and demanded that he proved what he said in his book Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System against him. VDM said some people were not aware of the book but his action triggered Nigerians to buy it.

Verydarkman tackles Afe Babalola for arresting Dele Farotimi. Image credit: @verydarkblackman, @Dele Farotimi. @thelitesng

Source: Instagram

The 30-year-old media personality said Nigerians should be bothered that a lawyer could be thrown into prison. It only entailed that the ordinary citizen could also be arrested.

He opined that if Babalola could act this way as a 95-year-old, who had some years left on earth, then what he did in his youthful age could worry netizens. VDM said Babalola should have schooled Farotimi in a way that he would apologise to him publicly instead of the pattern he chose.

VDM pleads for Dele Farotimi's release

He suggested that Babalola would have used his law firm to fight Farotimi instead of denting his name and creating the impression that he is an oppressor. However, he asked the nonagenarian to release his younger colleague and file a lawsuit against him properly.

The case between the lawyers has given more publicity to Farotimi's book and it is currenting on the bestseller list on Amazon. VDM said the younger generation, who had little knowledge of Afe Babalola aside from being a university owner, would now know him for locking up Farotimi. Hence, he pleaded with him to release the 56-year-old lawyer.

Watch the video below:

Afe Babalola accuses Dele Farotimi of defamation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afe has explained how Dele Farotimi defamed him through the contents of his book, Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System.

Babalola noted that Farotimi made several defamatory statements against him, his law firm, Afe Babalola & Co (Emmanuel Chambers), and his lawyers, Olu Daramola SAN and Ola Faro Esq.

Babalola submitted a petition to the Ekiti state commissioner of police, Adeniran Akinwale, on November 19, requesting a criminal defamation investigation regarding the book's defamatory contents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng