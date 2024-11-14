Nigerian child comedian Emanuella is making headlines over one of her recent videos on TikTok

The young girl posted a clip of her dancing where she told netizens that she was not their mate

Emanuella’s video drew the attention of several netizens who had things to say about her not being their mate

Nigerian child comedian Emanuella Samuel is once again in the news for interesting reasons related to her social media post.

Just recently, the 14-year-old girl posted a video on her TikTok page where she said she was nobody’s mate.

The clip showed the young girl wearing an oversized black top and grey jeans as she whined her waist to an Amapiano song.

Nigerians react as child comedian Emanuella says she's not people's mate. Photos: @officialemanuella / IG

Source: Instagram

The video was also posted with a caption where Emanuella wrote her daily reminder about not being people’s mate.

See the video below:

Reactions as Emanuella says she’s nobody’s mate

Emanuella’s TikTok video drew the attention of some of her followers and they had mixed feelings about the post’s caption. Read some of their comments below:

Amakaprecious:

“i watched more than twice just because of the wig😅.”

November 26th:

“Gurl wey we raised with our data.”

Rubertious:

“Emmanuella abeg move go front small I won check something 😫.”

chisom Samuel:

“see Emmanuella o 😂.”

Sept 1st💗:

“Come, who be your mate?😏”

raymovkjqeh:

“ehnnnnn 😂😂😂 Emmanuella of yesterday 😂😂😂 God abeg ooo.”

justcallmetee_m:

“Who you senior ??”

LOS BLANCOS:

“see emanuella oooo, emanuella that was a baby.”

ladyzaistitches1:

“Emmanuella never reach 18 she say we no be her mate 😭.”

Boy STEEZE:

“you when i see grow up.🤣”

verified Zar:

“Waitin u dey feel say u be 😅sis?”

Mark Angel reacts to Emanuella's controversial dance video

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mark Angel finally broke his silence on Emanuella's controversial video that rocked social media in December 2023.

Recall that the 13-year-old girl sparked outrage after a video of her catwalking and dancing in high heels trended online.

Shortly after the uproar caused by the video, Mark Angel took to his official Instagram page to address it in a press statement.

Source: Legit.ng