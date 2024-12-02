Davido's Brother Adewale Blasts Troll Who Berated His Uncle Gov Ademola: "God Will Surely Punish U"
- Davido's older brother Adewale Adeleke was seen exchanging words with a Twitter user who criticised his family
- Adewale replied to the critics who dragged his uncle, Governor Ademola of Osun state, over his love for dancing
- According to the troll, Ademola has not done much for the state, which triggered reactions from Adewale
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
A Nigerian X user got Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, riled up after he posted a comment about his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.
The X user went on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts about Governor Ademola's administration.
According to him, Governor Ademola does not generate revenue for the state and would rather dance
The troll, identified as abudll, said:
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Legit.ng. Join Us Live!
"If you like, let your governor with elephant body be dancing around the state all the time without thinking of how to generate revenue for the state, all of una go soon learn."
His comment got on Adewale's nerves, who speedily responded to him.
"God will surely punish you! My uncle has done more in 2 years for osun than your party did in the last 10!"
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Adewale's tweet
Read some reactions below:
@forever.real1:
"Y’all are so obsessed with the Adeleke family. It’s actually very scary at this point."
@amoojunior_amoojunior:
"Walai Adeleke is doing so good in Osun state walai."
@wolextechh:
"I honestly don’t understand why some people react and behave this way just because of politics."
@olaniyigreatnesss:
"I'm from osun and I live in osun, so far this present governor has been the best governor osun state ever had, ever since he became governor, osun has been moving forward, God bless him, na talk and do , and he's going on second term again."
@abrahamluckyonoja:
"Omo the love and unity in this their family d make family d hungry me."
@BADDEST_30BG:
"Why you dey reply this low life person boss. Free am. E just dey find engagement ni."
@BigShuga001:
"God will punish u @ChairmanHKN ur uncle has done more dances Dan workings in Osun."
Davido says his son looks like his brother
In a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido opened up on who his son looks like in his family as his older brother Adewale shared a photo of himself online.
The Grammy-nominated singer's claim was backed up by Adewale, and it got social media users to react.
Some people admired the closeness of the Adeleke family and noted that Davido's son doesn't just look like who he mentioned but also his brother.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng