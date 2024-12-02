Davido's older brother Adewale Adeleke was seen exchanging words with a Twitter user who criticised his family

Adewale replied to the critics who dragged his uncle, Governor Ademola of Osun state, over his love for dancing

According to the troll, Ademola has not done much for the state, which triggered reactions from Adewale

A Nigerian X user got Davido's brother, Adewale Adeleke, riled up after he posted a comment about his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The X user went on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, to share his thoughts about Governor Ademola's administration.

Davido's Brother Adewale exchanges words with X troll.

Source: Instagram

According to him, Governor Ademola does not generate revenue for the state and would rather dance

The troll, identified as abudll, said:

"If you like, let your governor with elephant body be dancing around the state all the time without thinking of how to generate revenue for the state, all of una go soon learn."

His comment got on Adewale's nerves, who speedily responded to him.

"God will surely punish you! My uncle has done more in 2 years for osun than your party did in the last 10!"

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Adewale's tweet

Read some reactions below:

@forever.real1:

"Y’all are so obsessed with the Adeleke family. It’s actually very scary at this point."

@amoojunior_amoojunior:

"Walai Adeleke is doing so good in Osun state walai."

@wolextechh:

"I honestly don’t understand why some people react and behave this way just because of politics."

@olaniyigreatnesss:

"I'm from osun and I live in osun, so far this present governor has been the best governor osun state ever had, ever since he became governor, osun has been moving forward, God bless him, na talk and do , and he's going on second term again."

@abrahamluckyonoja:

"Omo the love and unity in this their family d make family d hungry me."

@BADDEST_30BG:

"Why you dey reply this low life person boss. Free am. E just dey find engagement ni."

@BigShuga001:

"God will punish u @ChairmanHKN ur uncle has done more dances Dan workings in Osun."

