Davido has opened up on who his son looks like in his family as his older brother Adewale shared a photo of himself online

The Grammy nominated singer's claim was backed up by Adewale, and it got social media users to react

Some people admired the closeness of the Adeleke family and noted that Davido's son doesn't just look like who he mentioned but also his brother

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has noted that his son looks likes his older brother Adewale Adeleke.

Davido reveals how his son looks like his brother Adewale. Image credit: @davido, @chairmanhkn

Source: Instagram

Adewale shared a picture of himself and his travelling bags, and he got several comments from his fans including his younger brother Davido.

Davido observed how Adewale looks so much like his son and penned it on his comments on Instagram. Adewale agreed with him.

Some fans of the singer noted that if his son looks like his brother, then the little boy also looks like his father Dr Adedeji Adeleke.

See Adewale Adeleke's photo below:

Reactions as Davido's son resembles his brother

Check out some of the reactions as Davido shares how his son resembles his brother Adewale below:

@pazt336:

"I can’t wait to see the babies."

@fidel__bleossi:

"Wow. I thought Davido is the only son of his father."

@duchess_noel:

"One thing Adelekes have is love. Love to see."

@bibransesay:

"That means he looks like grandpa too."

@kesi_healthyfoodstore:

"It’s good to see them smile again."

@peaceoflovz:

"Niko living also showed as how the boy looks like in the twins' birthday vlog. I can’t wait to see them. The real Adeleke boy."

@justgnv:

"Blood brothers."

@mashalrahma

"Blood handsome baby boy. Davido Junior."

@okorie7089:

"Blood is thick."

@mealsbyj0:

"Wowzurr. Awww. We can’t wait to see them. But please still hide them Biko."

Davido spends time with his son

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Larissa London, the fourth baby mama Davido sparked reactions online after she shared photos of her son and the singer spending time together.

Davido, in the photos, was celebrating Father's Day with his second son, Dawson, in London.

This is coming barely a week after the singer, for the first time, publicly acknowledged that Dawson was his son.

Source: Legit.ng