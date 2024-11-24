The remains of singer Patoranking's sister Chioma and her husband George Onuabuchi have been laid to rest

George and Chioma were involved in an explosion in their home after their housewarming in Ebonyi and it led to their deaths

Netizens are still in shock about the death of the couple and they prayed that God would console their families

The family of Nigerian singer Patrick Okorie, aka Patoranking, is still in a sad state after his sister Chioma and her husband George Onuabuchi died after an explosion happened in their home.

George and Chioma had their housewarming in August 2023 and the explosion occurred a day after, which coincided with their son's birthday.

Netizens go emotional as Patoranking buries his sister and her husband.

Chioma died on August 31 while her husband passed away on September 11. Their Christian wakeup was held on Friday, November 22, and their remains were interred on Saturday, November 23, in Ebonyi state.

It was a painful experience for the singer and his family. Recall that Patoranking celebrated his sister and her husband on their wedding day in 2021 with a new car gift.

The Abule hitmaker made his last post on Instagram on August 20, 2024, and fans took time on social media to sympathise with him and his family.

Fans mourn Patoranking's sister and her husband

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Patoranking's sister and her husband's burial below:

@linnyluxuryscent:

"This life is too deep to understand. Journey well and reincarnate peacefully at the right time."

@excellentbeautyplus:

"Chai God forbid surprised attack in Jesus' name."

@official_rinaalex:

"Chai! This is so painful o. God console and comfort Patoranking."

@sammy.6.9:

"God forbid bad thing. God heal their loved ones and rest their souls."

@ebonyjusty:

"Chai. Chioma your mom is heartbroken here in Canada. She hasn't been herself. Life is deep."

@amaka_darlyn:

"What a tragedy."

@_iammercyk:

"This pain is too loud. Rest in peace."

Source: Legit.ng