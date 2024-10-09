Nigerian jeweler Malivelihood has gotten a new client on his list as he showed off his latest work in a video

The designer jeweler made a custom diamond ring for Chelsea Football Club player, Cole Palmer

Malivelihood flaunted the fashion piece on his Instagram page as his fans shared how proud they felt about about his achievement

Nigerian jeweller Olusola Awujuoola has shared his latest work which he did for Chelsea Football Club player, Cole Palmer.

Jeweler Malivelihood designs glamorous custom ring for Cole Palmer. Image credit: @colepalmer10, @malivelihood

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on his Instagram page, he shared the footballer in action and also revealed the custom diamond ring he made for him.

The stunning ring had the name of the club crested on it and it was also made in its dominant colour - blue.

Fans of Malivelihood credited his success in the jewelry business to creativity, hardwork and consistency. Others simply hailed the Chelsea Football Club player.

Malivelihood captioned the video of Cole Palmer and the custom diamond ring:

"When Football meets Malivelihood.... Loading #shouldawenttomalivelihood."

Watch the video below:

Fans hail Malivelihood

Check out some of the reactions to Malivelihood on Cole Palmer's custom diamond ring below:

@iam_kenniepizzle:

"Sleek asf."

@miiz_funky:

"Malivehood to the moon to the world...... Biggest in the game. All I see is consistency, HARDWORK, Creativity and Good personality SINCE 2009."

@phamousgadgets:

"@colepalmer10 taking over the world by Storm."

Malivehood shares his work

The black jeweller shared a photo of himself rocking sunglasses and he held a box with jewellery on it. In the picture caption, he said that the sky is his limit.

See the photo below:

Peeps hail Malivelihood

See some of the reactions to Malivelihood's picture below:

@odunola_14:

"The greatest BLACK JEWLLER OF OUR TIME WITH YOUR Accomplishments I beg to differ sir, the sky is your starting point."

@ifediora_joyce:

"Big entrepreneur, black jeweler for a reason."

@barbqbrotherskitchen:

"Best Entrepreneur and philanthropist of the Year. You look amazing boss."

Malivelihood gifts wife Rolls Royce

Legit.ng earlier reported that Malivelihood blew his wife, Deola Smart, away with a luxury gift on Valentine’s Day.

The celebrity jeweler presented his wife with a brand new Rolls Royce to mark the special occasion for lovers.

Deola shared a photo of the sleek black automobile on social media as she gushed over her husband.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng