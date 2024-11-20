Award-winning Nigerian music star Yemi Alade has made an entrance into the Nollywood space with a new movie

Yemi went online to sensitize her fans about a movie in which she featured in and also sang that would be gracing their screens soon

The music star noted that the movie was about menstrual health, which raised many reactions from online users

Nigerian singer and now actress Yemi Alade has made many of her fans proud with her latest achievement in the entertainment space.

The singer seems to be spreading her tentacles and has just made her debut in the Nigerian movie industry.

Yemi Alade features in a new movie. Credit: @yemialade

The movie 'Time of the Month', in which she starred in and also sang, will be hitting the airwaves in a couple of days. It is centered around mental health.

Yemi's song "Your Role Model's SUPERWOMAN" celebrates women's strength and encourages them to stand upright and stop being shy about their menstrual periods.

Actors and actresses like Femi Branch, Liquorose, Mike Ezuruonye, and many more were also featured in the movie.

Yemi Alade wrote:

"Save the date .... 19th November 😊 psicreativesnigeria 💖 is challenging traditional norms and reshaping how society engages with Menstrual Health."

See the posts here:

Fans are so proud of the singer that many have emphasized how long overdue such a movie is. Many ladies out there still need to be sensitized about menstrual health.

Reactions to Yemi Alade's movie debut

Read some reactions below:

@911hero_:

"The right person for such advocacy without any shadow of doubt. Beyond even her finesse, no sane man won’t be heavy on mensural sensitivity."

@itzchysom:

"Yemi is whoever she thinks she is abeg!!!"

@911hero_:

"This advocacy has been long overdue, more of such partnerships and synergy is needed across board."

@micheal_jaguar_:

"Fine girl in the building 😍😍😍❤️🙌."

@kany_mike:

"You're the only choice for this...no competition ❤️."

@ami_artist:

"My beautiful girl yemi yemi ❤️."

