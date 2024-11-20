VeryDarkMan's ally, Koko Pee, went online to share his experience after meeting music producer Don Jazzy

The singer posted a video of his meeting with Don Jazzy, as he expressed his excitement, noting that he was in heaven

In his caption, he indicated that his life had changed forever, causing people to share their opinions

Nigerian singer and friend to Vincent Otse, aka VDM, Koko Pee met with Mavin Records label boss Don Jazzy and has not gotten over it.

The singer, who has stood by VDM through his travails, shared a video of himself and Don Jazzy on his official social media page.

Koko Pee jubilates as he meets Don Jazzy. Credit: @dkokopee, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Koko, whose real name is Ogaga Okokowa, seemed so excited in the clip that he noted that he was already in heaven after meeting the Mavin Records boss.

In his caption, he stated that his life could not remain the same after meeting Don Jazzy.

Koko Pee wrote:

"And you expect me to be normal after this meeting 😳😳🥲🥲. 3ToTo for the The biggest force in African music @donjazzy ❤️❤️❤️."

See the post here:

Recall that VDM reacted to a post by Koko Pee featuring both of them posing beside a private jet. The activist noted that he wasn't comfortable with his friend's post at the time he was gathering funds for his non-governmental organization.

Reactions to Koko Pee's video with Don Jazzy

Read some reactions below:

@chopchop_ali:

"Don Jazzy is too humble sha."

@mr_famous.3:

"Biggest Don last move, who noticed it??? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

@ahovianoh:

"Boss sending love from Ghana 🙌 show me love."

@nomyscent:

"Yes o 2 poor men no fit help each other. We all need a Don jazzy in our life😢."

@tobenko:

"Don baba KokoPee et Jazzy🔥🔥."

@brother_chinex:

"See as billionaire @donjazzy Dey loyal but you see all this upcoming content creators wey just start, them and pride na 5&6 ."

@king_snowman_k.s.m:

"Don Jazzy na BABA 🙌."

Don Jazzy splashes N1.5 Billion on 2025 rolls royce

In a previous report, producer Don Jazzy has been trended online over a fun video of him indirectly showing off his luxury car garage.

The Mavin label boss' garage included expensive cars, but the Rolls Royce, which is said to be a 2025 model, stood out.

An Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, shook the internet after he shared the worth of the latest Rolls Royce.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng