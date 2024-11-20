"I Met the Biggest Name in African Music, Don Jazzy": VDM's Bestie Koko Pee Excitedly Shares
- VeryDarkMan's ally, Koko Pee, went online to share his experience after meeting music producer Don Jazzy
- The singer posted a video of his meeting with Don Jazzy, as he expressed his excitement, noting that he was in heaven
- In his caption, he indicated that his life had changed forever, causing people to share their opinions
Nigerian singer and friend to Vincent Otse, aka VDM, Koko Pee met with Mavin Records label boss Don Jazzy and has not gotten over it.
The singer, who has stood by VDM through his travails, shared a video of himself and Don Jazzy on his official social media page.
Koko, whose real name is Ogaga Okokowa, seemed so excited in the clip that he noted that he was already in heaven after meeting the Mavin Records boss.
In his caption, he stated that his life could not remain the same after meeting Don Jazzy.
Koko Pee wrote:
"And you expect me to be normal after this meeting 😳😳🥲🥲. 3ToTo for the The biggest force in African music @donjazzy ❤️❤️❤️."
See the post here:
Recall that VDM reacted to a post by Koko Pee featuring both of them posing beside a private jet. The activist noted that he wasn't comfortable with his friend's post at the time he was gathering funds for his non-governmental organization.
Reactions to Koko Pee's video with Don Jazzy
Read some reactions below:
@chopchop_ali:
"Don Jazzy is too humble sha."
@mr_famous.3:
"Biggest Don last move, who noticed it??? ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."
@ahovianoh:
"Boss sending love from Ghana 🙌 show me love."
@nomyscent:
"Yes o 2 poor men no fit help each other. We all need a Don jazzy in our life😢."
@tobenko:
"Don baba KokoPee et Jazzy🔥🔥."
@brother_chinex:
"See as billionaire @donjazzy Dey loyal but you see all this upcoming content creators wey just start, them and pride na 5&6 ."
Dayo Amusa shares beautiful photo of 1st child days after his birth, unveils his name: "Hi handsome"
@king_snowman_k.s.m:
"Don Jazzy na BABA 🙌."
Don Jazzy splashes N1.5 Billion on 2025 rolls royce
In a previous report, producer Don Jazzy has been trended online over a fun video of him indirectly showing off his luxury car garage.
The Mavin label boss' garage included expensive cars, but the Rolls Royce, which is said to be a 2025 model, stood out.
An Instagram blogger, Tunde Ednut, shook the internet after he shared the worth of the latest Rolls Royce.
