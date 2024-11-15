Social media influencer Ajebo Danny, has reacted to a viral video of Pastor EA Adeboye speaking about the dollar and naira conversion

Ajebo Danny, in a tweet, revealed his plans for prospective employees who attend Pastor Adeboye's RCCG church

The influencer's tweet, which has since gone viral, has stirred up debate among Nigerian online users

Pastor EA Adeboye has continued to trend on social media, especially X, formerly Twitter, over a video of him speaking about the naira compared to the dollar, as social media influencer Ajebo Danny also shared his stand.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), aka Daddy, GO, boldly credited Nigeria’s current exchange rate stability to divine intervention, stating that without God’s grace, the naira could have nosedived to ₦10,000 to $1.

Amid the mixed reactions that have trailed the video, X influencer Ajebo Danny revealed he no longer trusts RCCG members to make good decisions while sending a message to his prospective employees.

"I’ve started asking my potential employees if they attend RCCG during Job interview because there’s no way i can trust you to make good decisions if Adeboye is your pastor," he tweeted.

See Ajebo Danny's tweet below:

People react to Ajebo Danny's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

DaNn_Snr:

"It's not fair to bring religious matters when it comes to employing ppl...... Some people go to church because they want to fill fulfill, no everyone agrees with what their pastor preaches."

Jaysings001:

"I just ended talks with a potential girlfriend because she is a die-hard RCCG member.."

Chimacoeche:

"There is no way I will trust anyone from that church."

SirDavidBent:

"Fair enough. I can't understand listening to & following the teachings of a man who said that naira didn't get to $1/10,000 because God miraculously intervened. But somehow, didn't stop it from getting to $1/1700+ in less than a year."

Oyedepo embraces Adeboye

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported a video showing the moment Pastor E.A. Adeboye arrived at Bishop David Oyedepo's 70th birthday celebrations.

The two top clerics embraced each other and exchanged pleasantries as the people around watched them.

Many social media users are wishing Bishop Oyedepo, the founder of Winners Chappel, a happy birthday.

