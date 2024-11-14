Verydarkman has shared a video showing the moment he arrived at the Lagos high court ahead of his case with the Falanas

The social media critic, who arrived barefooted, rocked an outfit similar to that of a traditional priest

Verydarkman's reception by fans who were on the ground has also left people talking about the show of support for the critic

Social media critic Martins Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has arrived at the Lagos high court ahead of the defamation case charged against him by the Falanas.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM announced his arrival in Lagos on Wednesday, November 13, while sharing why he wouldn't apologise to the Falanas.

In a video showing his arrival in court, VDM, who was wearing attire similar to that of a traditional priest, was seen walking barefoot.

Another clip showed excited fans cheering him on as he walked into the courtroom alongside his team.

Recall that VDM had shared a phone conversation during his fight with crossdresser Bobrisky, which involved the Falanas, who accused him of defaming them.

Watch video showing how VDM arrived in court below:

VDM arrives NASS complex with chief priest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that VeryDarkMan posted of his arrival at the National Assembly complex.

VDM was spotted alongside a traditional chief priest who walked closely beside him.

However, Bobrisky failed to make an appearance before the lawmakers.

