Radiogad has weighed into the ongoing drama between Uche Ogbodo, May Edochie and her fans

Recall that Uche, who cried out over her shop robbery recently, went online to reveal why she blocked May Edochie

Speaking on the issue, Radiogad shared a video where he warned Ogbodo to quit chasing clout with May, and spilt more about her

Destiny Ezeyim, widely known as Radiogad, has solidly supported May Edochie in the online drama between her and Uche Ogbodo.

The issue between Uche Ogbodo and May Edochie began over a week ago. It started when May Edochie's fans dragged Uche Ogbodo online and called her names.

Uche Ogbodo's shop looting

Recall that Uche Ogbodo cried out that her shop was looted and that the thieves carted away goods worth millions.

Sadly, May's fans were said to have trolled her and added that he was a liar. Some even went as far as saying she deserved what she got for being friends with Judy Austin.

Uche also shared death threats that were sent to her husband and alleged they were also from May Edochie's camp.

What Radiogad said

Weighing into all these, Radiogad put out a video where he ruthlessly dragged Uche and told her to stop chasing clout with May Edochie's name.

He stated that Uche only tried to use May to revive her dead movie career and called her a liar.

Watch the clip here:

Nigerians react to Radiogad's clip

Read some comments below:

@donnacutiee:

"1st time I’m going to support him tho."

@gijan.presh:

"Make May remove yul Edochie from her name na."

@realestatebabygirl:

"I support this kind of clout."

@ch_elsea9797:

"Exactly i have unfollowed her long time old ashawooo."

@ukohilda:

"My darling MAY, please hold God fast ooo, He's fighting your battles."

@blissfully_allday:

"That’s queen May. Trending effortlessly. A queen who became famous through silence❤️❤️❤️."

@aliyusharu:

"Imagine a grown man putting mouth for women matter wey no concern am."

Uche Ogbodo slams May Edochie

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Uche Ogbodo dragged May Edochie over the behaviour of her fans towards her.

In her post, she noted that they were not fans, but they were from hell and said that May should caution them.

Ogbodo shared the step she was ready to take if May does not act or caution her fans.

