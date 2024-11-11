“Ur Mates Dey Shut Down 02 Arena”: Naira Marley’s Performance at First Show in Since 2023 Trends
- Naira Marley is back to performing on stage, as a video of him at an event on Lagos Mainland has quickly circulated on social media
- The show is the Marlian label boss first since 2023 when he came under intense criticism over the death of his former signee Mohbad
- Naira Marley's return to the stage has been met with mixed reactions as several netizens saw it as another opportunity to berate him
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, who owns the Marlian label, is trending on social media over videos from his first show since 2023.
Naira Marley, who made headlines after he rocked a designer outfit worth £2,703 (N6m) to a party, was seen entertaining fun seekers, who reciprocated at a club located in the Ikeja area of Lagos state.
The Marlian boss' ally, law_lee101, shared the videos from the show and expressed how excited he was to see Naira Marley take to the stage once again.
Sharing the video, law_lee101 wrote in a caption,
"NAIRA MARLEY BACK ON STAGE 📼 So so happy to see my president @nairamarley back on stage performing last night I was filled with joy in my heart watching him performing after so much hates in the past few months… so happy u have finally overcome all the challenges."
Slide the post below to watch videos from Naira Marley's performance in Lagos below:
Recall that Naira Marley was criticised over the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death, which has remained unsolved to date.
Reactions as Naira Marley performs in Lagos
Read the comments below:
olaolugodson:
"Him Mates dey 02 e dey for MAINLAND werey."
cslarkofficial:
"See as body Dey sweet me Presido is back."
classic__lolo:
"He con be like up coming."
amosun_jnr:
"Upcoming artist."
vivianwilliams334
"Person wey una wan cancel…. God pass una."
soji_golden_nsnv:
"Watin he shutdown , ur mate dey shutdown uk, 02 , you still dey shutdown ikeja like upcoming artist."
kingsonofficial1:
"In everything no die oh."
Naira Marley accused of killing Mohbad
Recall that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, made bold claims about her husband before his unfortunate death.
During a court appearance, Wunmi detailed some of the hardships Mohbad faced when he was still with Naira Marley’s record label.
According to the widow, it was Bella Shmurda who helped them after Mohbad stopped working with Naira Marley.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng