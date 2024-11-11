Naira Marley is back to performing on stage, as a video of him at an event on Lagos Mainland has quickly circulated on social media

The show is the Marlian label boss first since 2023 when he came under intense criticism over the death of his former signee Mohbad

Naira Marley's return to the stage has been met with mixed reactions as several netizens saw it as another opportunity to berate him

Singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, who owns the Marlian label, is trending on social media over videos from his first show since 2023.

Naira Marley, who made headlines after he rocked a designer outfit worth £2,703 (N6m) to a party, was seen entertaining fun seekers, who reciprocated at a club located in the Ikeja area of Lagos state.

Naira Marley thrills fans on stage. Credit: nairamarley

Source: Instagram

The Marlian boss' ally, law_lee101, shared the videos from the show and expressed how excited he was to see Naira Marley take to the stage once again.

Sharing the video, law_lee101 wrote in a caption,

"NAIRA MARLEY BACK ON STAGE 📼 So so happy to see my president @nairamarley back on stage performing last night I was filled with joy in my heart watching him performing after so much hates in the past few months… so happy u have finally overcome all the challenges."

Slide the post below to watch videos from Naira Marley's performance in Lagos below:

Recall that Naira Marley was criticised over the controversies surrounding Mohbad's death, which has remained unsolved to date.

Reactions as Naira Marley performs in Lagos

Read the comments below:

olaolugodson:

"Him Mates dey 02 e dey for MAINLAND werey."

cslarkofficial:

"See as body Dey sweet me Presido is back."

classic__lolo:

"He con be like up coming."

amosun_jnr:

"Upcoming artist."

vivianwilliams334

"Person wey una wan cancel…. God pass una."

soji_golden_nsnv:

"Watin he shutdown , ur mate dey shutdown uk, 02 , you still dey shutdown ikeja like upcoming artist."

kingsonofficial1:

"In everything no die oh."

Naira Marley accused of killing Mohbad

Recall that Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, made bold claims about her husband before his unfortunate death.

During a court appearance, Wunmi detailed some of the hardships Mohbad faced when he was still with Naira Marley’s record label.

According to the widow, it was Bella Shmurda who helped them after Mohbad stopped working with Naira Marley.

