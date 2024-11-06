A throwback video of embattled Equatorial Guinea government official, Baltasar Engonga has resurfaced online

The intriguing clip showed the young husband and father dancing energetically during an event

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

Baltasar Engonga, the embattled CEO of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation, found himself at the center of attention after a throwback video surfaced online.

The clip showed Engonga, a husband and father of six, dancing energetically at an event, drawing reactions from users on TikTok.

Baltasar Engonga's throwback dance video trends Photo credit: @jean.bece/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Baltasar trends heavily on social media

Shared by a user @jean.bece, the resurfaced throwback video sparked interest, coming on the heels of Engonga's scandal involving over 300 videos allegedly recorded in his office, hotels, and other locations.

These videos, reportedly featuring married women, including relatives of high-ranking officials, raised concerns about ethics and accountability among public officials.

Following the reactions from netizens, a throwback of the embattled official dancing with swag at an event began making waves.

Reactions trail throwback of Baltasar

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@oglo said:

"The man fine."

@Susan unity Goredema reacted:

"The fine fine boy in Nigerian language."

@Stacy Fales said:

"This Guy is a STAR."

@Mr soft said:

"King Solomon of our time."

@quren said:

"The goat himself."

@jumolezz said:

"Na this kain style wey em dey give all those married women for the videos. Baba too do o."

@Balth wrote:

"Laissez mon nom tranquille. Je suis sortie de prison et j'ai moi même mis tout ces vidéos sur mon canal Té. vous n'avez qu'à aller les voir."

@fanny baby commented:

"Truth be told oooo, he ressemble Napo oooo. Not in bad intention."

@zazamolf added:

"And he's 54, sxx made him look younger you see."

Watch the video below:

Man speaks on Baltasar's videos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man shared his take on the trending Baltasar Engonga leaked videos and his views were trending.

The man argued that Baltasar Engonga may not be prosecuted because of the trending videos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng