A video showing Nigerians taking to the streets in mass to celebrate President Donald Trump's win at the poll against Kamala Harris has circulated on social media

The viral video showed Nigerians with placards as they sang and celebrated Donald Trump's re-election bid

The display by Nigerians has since generated backlash from many, including singer Skales, who also dropped a comment

President Donald Trump's historic return to the White House has seen Nigerians taking to the streets in large numbers to celebrate his victory.

This was after Trump, the Republican candidate and former U.S. President, became the 47th president of the United States, defeating Kamala Harris of the Democratic party, who sought to be the country's first female president.

A viral video on social media platforms showed Nigerians with placards, singing and celebrating Trump's re-election.

Several Nigerians in the video could be heard singing,

“Thank you, Jesus, we are grateful.”

Watch video of Nigerians celebrating Trump's win below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a Nigerian singer had released a song to campaign for Donald Trump

Skales, others react to video

Several online users condemned the act as embarrassing while singer Skales couldn't help but laugh over it as he simply wrote, "Kai ! Lol."

See other comments Legit.ng captured below:

kilflesh_:

"We behave like illiterates at times."

rosythrone:

"Nigerians know the best candidates for election in America, but not in their own country."

sabrinaqueenzy:

"This is the reason why his statement “sht hole country” is VALID."

djjace_:

"No wonder una politicians Dey use una play ODE."

sussyash123:

"Una think say Trump send una?"

the_real_tobe_official:

"God thank you for the responsible parents you gave me and my siblings because at this point no be only pikin dey bring shame come house again."

realfifen_05:

"Slavery has really destroyed our reasoning abilities."

iam_emerex:

"Fuel is still 1200."

Yul Edochie, Emeka Ike celebrate Trump's win

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nollywood actors celebrated Donald Trump's win at the poll.

Yul Edochie, in a message, described Trump as a man who carries grace.

Emeka on the other hand stated that God saved Trump so he could save the world.

