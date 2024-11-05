A video has captured the massive gifts that BBNaija's Kassia got for her birthday has been sighted online

The reality star had marked her birthday a few days ago and even threw a party which had most of her colleagues in attendance

The recording sparked reactions among fans in the comment section who expressed their love and admiration for Kassia

Kassia Sule, wife of Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard winner, seemed to be loved by her colleagues and fans going by a video sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had showered his wife love and called her sweet names as she marked her 31st birthday.

BBN's Kassia thanks fans for gifts. Photo credit@kassia_kx

Source: Instagram

In the video shared on the couple's Instagram page, the gifts were arranged close to the wall in a room. They were so massive that they were almost touching the ceiling.

Kassia thanks fans

In the recording, the reality show star appreciated her fans for the show of love on her birthday.

She said that they made it memorable for her. In another video, he tried to touch the gifts close to the ceiling, but her hand couldn't get to the place.

See the video here:

What fans about Kassia's gift

Reactions have trailed the video of gifts Kassia got on her birthday. Here are some of the comments below:

@mosunbello23:

"The love is overwhelming. Kellyrae did well by going into the house with his wife. Like he said ,they are each others lucky charm."

@clara.blessing.1428:

"Our wife you deserve it and more."

@adeyinka_perfecthavens:

"Kassia is God's gift to Kelly Rae."

@olabisiadewumi:

"The grace is authentic."

@clara.blessing.1428:

"God bless all Kaysquad."

@kayxtra_botanical:

"Not just kaysquad. Kaystars and kastoria inclusive. Only one person 3 fan base."

@2.delos:

"As it should be. She deserves it."

Kassia, Kellyrae get N5m, gifts from fans

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shown how much Kellyrae and his wife were loved with the kind of gifts showered on them.

In the video sighted online, the couple were almost in tears as they unwrapped some of the items.

They got some wines, biscuits, cake, money, kitchen utensils and some other items which were carefully kept on the table.

Source: Legit.ng