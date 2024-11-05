American music mogul Diddy recently turned 55, and his children celebrated it with him despite his incarceration

A video was posted online of Diddy’s children singing to him over the phone as he spoke to them from prison

The clip raised mixed feelings on social media after it went viral, with some netizens expressing sympathy for his kids

American music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children recently celebrated his 55th birthday despite him being in jail.

The music star turned 55 on November 4, 2024, and his kids put a call through to him in prison to mark the occasion.

In a video posted on Justin Dior Combs, one of Diddy’s children, ’s Instagram page, the music star’s kids are seen gathered around a cake with the phone on speaker as they sing a birthday song to their father.

Diddy’s youngest child, Love, took the lead by singing to her daddy while her older siblings, including Kim Porter’s twins, encouraged her.

The music star was heard over the phone expressing his appreciation to his children for making his birthday special. According to Diddy, he is very proud of them and can’t wait to see them again.

In his words:

“I love you all so much, I can’t wait to see you all. I just want to say I’m proud of you all, especially the girls, all of y’all. Thank you for being strong and thank you all for being by my side. I love you all, I have the best family in the world. It’s my birthday, I’m happy, thank you all for giving me this call, thank you very much, I love y’all.”

See the heartwarming video below:

The video of Diddy’s children wishing him a happy 55th birthday made the rounds online and raised mixed feelings from netizens. Several of them sympathised with the rapper’s children. Read their comments below:

Uheartdreeya:

“This is actually sad. Sad for the kids, not for him.”

Hairs2u:

“So Beautiful so beautiful Happy Birthday Puff this is Beautiful. God bless y’all.”

_jasmine.2__:

“Kids have unconditional love for their parents no matter what. so I’ll never blame the kids.”

unemployed.mike:

“One thing he did was teach them to stick together!!”

rikki_so_lovely:

“Any child who has been truly loved by their father is going to love him back. His actions do not erase who he is to them.”

Goalsintoreality:

“I feel so bad for THEM. No matter what he did. In there eyes he is there daddy.”

dizziidiz92:

“At the end of the day, he is their dad, their love for him ain't gonna go away no matter what he did.”

Shayhairmuseum:

“Talking to your parent over the phone while they are locked up is a different type of pain as a child . I know the girls fell apart after that call😢.”

kingkapri_:

““I love you daddy” from the baby broke my heart🥹😢.. good to see them in good spirits♥️.”

ashley.brionne:

“I feel bad for his daughters 😩.”

_julietmaria':

“Dammn. Last year he was cuddled up in bed screaming ‘it’s my birthday’. This year he’s behind bars. Life truly comes at you fast. Make conscious decisions, friends.”

gorjessmommiex3:

“Having All them beautiful daughters and treating somebody else daughters like that is truly tragic 🥺.”

shes_locd_in:

“To have that many daughters and treat women the way he does is crazy work. Smh.”

