BBNaija star Kingsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, aka Kellyrae, has raised the bar following the manner in which he celebrated his wife Kassia's birthday.

Legit.ng reported that Kellyrae Sule, the Winner of the 2024 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, marked his wife Kassia's birthday in a unique way.

Kassia turned 31st on November 3, and her husband dedicated a post to her. He shared a picture collage of the new pictures taken for her birthday and accompanied it with sweet words and love note.

A video from the lavish birthday celebration saw the husband make a promise to his wife as he asked her to pick a country of her choice.

Kellyrae also stated that he would solely handle the trip's expenses.

The gift trip announcement was presented as a massive cheque book, indicating Kellyrae's intentions for his woman.

BBNaija Kellyrae spurs reactions online

Kellyrae says he prefers to win BBN

Legit.ng had reported that Kellyrae had stated that he would prefer to win the prize money than for his wife to take home the title and the money.

Biggie had separated the pair in the house, and each housemate was competing individually for the money.

While discussing with his colleagues, he shared his decision with them and gave reason for saying such.

