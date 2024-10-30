Singer Jaywon has sent a word of advice to some men who are yet to achieve financial balance in their lives

He noted that that no one cares about those who haven't made it but a time would come when they would get what they desire

Jaywon also revealed what the young men should do when they finally make it in life, and his tweet ignited reactions

Singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has offered a piece of advice to young men who are still finding their paths in life financially.

According to the This Year crooner, no one cares about those who have not made it in life. Hence, he advised that when these young men make it, they should not forget those who were there for them when they had nothing.

The music star made this statement on his X page, and it got several reactions from his fans who mostly agreed with him.

Jaywon has often aired his thoughts on different issues on social media. However, his opinions have often sparked debates as some people may disagree with him, while he gets the support of others too.

See Jaywon's tweet below:

Reactions to Jaywon's advise for unaccomplished men

See some of the reactions to Jaywon's tweet below:

@lyncoln_ibile:

"The simple truth, but my mumu heart won't let me. They turned me down when I'm broke, when I struggle to get it done myself they come and request i will still overlook and give them. My heart too mumu."

@xquire147:

"Let me pin this here."

@iam_chidozie:

"Make God bless man. Morning and night man they put in efforts."

@BlessedDavies2:

"Real life talk."

@AyindeKilasho:

"Naso my bro, help me run 250k abeg."

@courageolivia32:

"What if nobody was there? Because I don’t see nobody here."

@alha_jii:

"E be like you get sense pass that Beard Idiot."

Jaywon lambasts Ayra Starr

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jaywon had finally spoken up about the viral photo he took with his junior colleague, Ayra Starr.

The This Year crooner went online to lambaste the 21-year-old Mavin signee while claiming that she disrespected him with the photo.

Many netizens reacted to Jaywon’s claims, with some of them asking him to provide evidence of her disrespect.

