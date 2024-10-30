Jaywon Gives Timely Advise to Men Who Are Yet to Be Successful: "Nobody Cares Till You Make It"
- Singer Jaywon has sent a word of advice to some men who are yet to achieve financial balance in their lives
- He noted that that no one cares about those who haven't made it but a time would come when they would get what they desire
- Jaywon also revealed what the young men should do when they finally make it in life, and his tweet ignited reactions
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Singer Olajuwonlo Iledare, aka Jaywon, has offered a piece of advice to young men who are still finding their paths in life financially.
According to the This Year crooner, no one cares about those who have not made it in life. Hence, he advised that when these young men make it, they should not forget those who were there for them when they had nothing.
The music star made this statement on his X page, and it got several reactions from his fans who mostly agreed with him.
Jaywon has often aired his thoughts on different issues on social media. However, his opinions have often sparked debates as some people may disagree with him, while he gets the support of others too.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
See Jaywon's tweet below:
Reactions to Jaywon's advise for unaccomplished men
See some of the reactions to Jaywon's tweet below:
@lyncoln_ibile:
"The simple truth, but my mumu heart won't let me. They turned me down when I'm broke, when I struggle to get it done myself they come and request i will still overlook and give them. My heart too mumu."
@xquire147:
"Let me pin this here."
@iam_chidozie:
"Make God bless man. Morning and night man they put in efforts."
@BlessedDavies2:
"Real life talk."
@AyindeKilasho:
"Naso my bro, help me run 250k abeg."
@courageolivia32:
"What if nobody was there? Because I don’t see nobody here."
@alha_jii:
"E be like you get sense pass that Beard Idiot."
Jaywon lambasts Ayra Starr
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jaywon had finally spoken up about the viral photo he took with his junior colleague, Ayra Starr.
The This Year crooner went online to lambaste the 21-year-old Mavin signee while claiming that she disrespected him with the photo.
Many netizens reacted to Jaywon’s claims, with some of them asking him to provide evidence of her disrespect.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer and media enthusiast with over nine years of experience. She holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc.) in Business Administration, Delta State University (2014). Previously, she worked with PUNCH Newspapers as a Lifestyle correspondent, News Round The Clock, and Pulse Nigeria. Email: enenaite.blessing@corp.legit.ng