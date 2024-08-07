After the success of his Gwo Gwo dance moves, skit maker Brain Jotter is set to make another singer famous

Brain Jotter dropped a new video as he dropped another dance move, which has been tagged 'Iron Breaker'

The new dance steps have been applauded by popular celebrities, including 2Baba, Basketmouth and many more

Popular skit maker and content creator Emmanuel Chukwuebuka Amuzie, aka Brain Jotter, has spurred another round of reactions across social media platforms with his newest dance video.

Recall that Brain Jotter recently made "Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," a song by Nigerian highlife artist Mike Ejeagha, go viral after he danced to it.

Following the massive success that trailed “Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo," the skit maker is on another mission to make another singer popular.

This time, Brain Jotter turned his focus on 'Iron Breaker,' a song by Chinwe Bliss, and dropped energetic dance moves that left people talking.

Watch video of Brain Jotter and his team dancing to Iron Breaker below:

Below is a video of Chinwe Bliss singing 'Iron Breaker'

Celebs, fans react to Brain Jotter's new video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed Brain Jotter's new dance moves, read them below:

official2baba:

"E don happen."

basketmouth:

"Bro, the chemist don finally bring your medication come oh. Where make I send am to?"

aycomedian:

"Complete madness in the Lord."

affranayla29:

"I give your dancer his flowers wow he's super good just like you."

kie_kie__:

"Is only you that weee do this one oooo."

myhairven:

"to think I saved this song sis planning on using it for content."

_josephmomodu:

"And we never even recover from GWO GWO GWO N GWOR, u con release another one! This song don gooooo."

officialyungwillis:

"You don start again ooo I never finish the old one new one don dey."

Man visits 'Gwo Gwo Gwo Ngwo' singer

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man visited Gentleman Mike Ejeagha, Nigeria's foremost Igbo folklorist.

The man said he had fallen in love with Ejeagha and, therefore, had to pay him a visit at his home.

Gentleman Mike Ejeagha is the brain behind 'Onye Isi Oche', a song that has been trending on TikTok.

In another report, Brain Jotter also visited Mike Ejeagbe's residence.

