A video of music producer Telz attempting to prank Burna Boy has gone viral on the Nigerian social media space

Telz, who wore a face mask, stood in a corner to scare Burna Boy as he approached; the outcome, however, didn't go as he expected

Burna Boy's reaction and facial expression in the prank video left several Nigerians laughing, while others shared reasons the prank didn't work

Nigerian music producer Telz, whose real name is Alli Odunayo, is trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, over a video of him attempting to prank Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

In the video, which has since gone viral, Telz, with a mask on his face, was seen waiting patiently for Burna Boy at a corner of the house to scare the Grammy award winner.

However, upon sighting Telz, Burna Boy didn't flinch or show any fear as he faced a masked Telz before walking away.

A voice in the background could be heard laughing at Telz, who had been warned against pranking the City Boy crooner.

Watch viral video of Telz attempting to prank Burna Boy below:

Telz, who is also a songwriter, is known for primarily producing Burna Boy's Grammy-award-winning album Twice As Tall.

What people are saying about Telz's video

Read the comments below:

alusi_0.001:

"Ododwu was like who be this Jew."

gu.ru._:

"Why you go wear Arsenal jersey take scare person?"

_thatjudith22:

"You wan prank port Harcourt boy?"

tontolofabrics:

"Burna is made from iron rod."

lekutradeproperties:

"You're lucky he didn't blow your face you wan fear person wey no get joy for face."

daddysgirl_treasure_

"If you let Odogwu deck you, your eye go clear."

the_artgod:

"Wetin wan scary pass Nigeria."

Burna Boy inspires Nigerian youths

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Burna Boy bragged about his financial net worth.

The singer claimed he was now richer than most rich men he looked up to.

He also said it was why he doesn't look down on younger people as they could become the next Elon Musk in future.

