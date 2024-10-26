Nigerian international act Burna Boy, in a recent social media post, has hinted at his financial worth

Burna Boy shared how he grew up seeing politicians and oil magnates, including those involved in fraud, as the ones making money

He bragged about being wealthier than ninety per cent of people he looked up to as billionaires as he sent a message to the youths

Grammy award winner Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, has shared an inspiring message about his rise to fame while hinting at his new financial net worth.

Burna Boy, who recently made headlines for rocking a new diamond gem on his tooth, recalled how he grew up seeing politicians and oil magnates as billionaires followed by fraudsters.

Burna Boy brags about his net worth. Credit: burnaboygram/elonmusk

"Imagine growing up and only politicians and oil men were the ones really getting real money followed by G boys. Music was not even in the conversation wen money was the topic," he said.

He, however, revealed that there have been changes as he has been able to make money through music and is now richer than ninety per cent of the people he looked up to as billionaires.

Burna Boy added that it was why he never looked down on young people, as they could become as rich as Elon Musk in future.

"Now an ugly black musician from Port Harcourt got more money that ninety per cent o f the people he looked up to as money makers. This is why I never count any young people out, because they could be ELon Musk tomorrow typing his same message," he added.

See screenshot of Burna Boy's post below:

Netizens react to Burna Boy's message

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

_demolawealth_____:

"He speaks facts like that No sigh of weakness."

madu_oswald:

"My fear of being unsuccessful is more than fear of death."

caringlarry2k:

"Oil money , do you mean baby oil?

bigdj_pablo:

"Let him preach to the ghetto youth."

sino_smart:

"Now this is the kind of motivation youths needs."

heisicegod:

"God bless all the youths working so hard to make it in life. Your struggles and hustle will pay."

Shatta Wale hails Burna Boy, others

In other news, the Ghanaian singer shared his opinions about his colleagues in Ghana's entertainment industry, particularly those in music.

Shatta Wale noted that no Ghanaian artist had made the county proud by selling out the O2 Arena.

He mentioned some Nigerian artists who have successfully sold out the venue as fans reacted to the tweet.

