BBNaija star Saga Adeolu caused an online stir after sharing a photo of the food he was served at a party

The reality show star was seen holding a cup of amala and ewedu instead of it being served in a regular bowl

The photo soon went viral on social media and drew a series of hilarious reactions from netizens

BBNaija star and actor Saga Adeolu is making social media headlines after posting a photo of the food he was served at a party.

It is no longer news that many Nigerians are looking for ways to cut costs owing to economic hardship, and even weddings seem not to be left out, even though the country is known for having the most beautiful weddings.

One staple food at most Yoruba Nigerian weddings is amala, gbegiri, and ewedu. Many guests usually opt for this rather than a plate of rice and chicken. BBNaija star, Saga, also seemed to have opted for this at a party he recently attended, however, what he got wasn’t what he expected.

Taking to his official X page, Saga posted a photo of a small cup of amala and ewedu with a plastic spoon beside it. Amala is usually served in big ceramic bowls at parties, but at this event, the food was put inside a disposable Styrofoam cup.

The BBNaija star accompanied the photo with a caption where he blamed Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aka TPain, for the situation. He wrote:

“TPain you do this one.”

See his tweet below:

Nigerians react to Saga’s mini-amala at a party

Saga’s mini-amala photo soon spread on social media, sparking an online discussion. While many netizens laughed at the situation and joined him in blaming TPain, others felt it was a good way to serve amala curb waste at parties.

Read some of their comments below:

Glambyace:

“This makes sense because there’s usually too much waste at parties. Guest don’t finish one meal before hopping on the next.”

Badgalci04:

“I like the idea sha, so u can have space in ur tummy for other things 😂😂.”

Trendycrystalcakes:

“It’s giving Amala in a parfait form 😂😂😂…. I like the idea though 😂😂😂.”

_oyiza:

“Omo everybody dey feel am this period oh😩😂😂. Some said this one na Amala parfait😭.”

Kingdeon_iv:

“I don laugh tire for this post 😂😂😂.”

Realsylviee:

“Very demure very cutie Amala 😂😂.”

Zpeartie:

“Amala or Ice-cream?”

Quin_meerah:

“You go chop Abi you no go chop?”

Olatoreraofficial:

“Some dey serve garri and kulikuli ooo.... manage am my brother 😂.”

Mila_achile:

“parfait amala 😂Tpain you do this one 😂😂😂see the small small pomo inside 😂.”

Unizikcampus:

“U go chop am abi u no go chop??”

nikkyo660:

“Mini Amala 😂😂😂.”

Ksolo_hitz:

“Trust me that amala na warm up for the big jumbo plate to come. My Yoruba brothers don’t joke with food in their party.”

Evelyn____xx:

“People waste food at parties cause they want to have a taste of everything, at least if you eat this one, there will be space for others.”

torhe_barh:

“Portion control 😂.”

Garry_tee:

“It's not a bad idea, though.”

bettyluv2011:

“Chop and change your location to another table to collect another one 👌.”

Colleagues visit Saga's gallery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the ex-BBNaija star was able to achieve his dream as he allowed the public into his state of mind, speaking to them with his artworks.

It was a graceful occasion for Saga, who described his art opening and exhibition as a first of many.

People present at the occasion had encouraging words for the reality TV star and praised him for the achievement.

