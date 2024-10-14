NFF Release Official Statement, Address Super Eagles’ Hostage Situation in Libya
- The Nigerian Football Federation have published a statement to address Super Eagles' ordeal in Libya
- The national team were held hostage at Al Abraq International for 16 hours before they were released
- They have arrived back in Nigeria after boycotting the match scheduled for tomorrow in Benghazi
The Nigerian Football Federation have published a lengthy statement detailing the national team's ordeal during a 16-hour hostage at the Al Abaq Airport In Libya.
The Super Eagles arrived in Libya yesterday evening to honour their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers second leg match, but things turned otherwise.
Libyan authorities played a dark game against Nigeria, unnecessarily keeping them at the airport, having initially dangerously redirected their flight mid-air.
After hours of stay and pressure from officials and fans on social media, the team were finally granted their departure, and they flew back into the country.
NFF publish official statement
The NFF released a statement on their official website, describing the turmoil of the last 24 hours for the team and officials who the North Africans mistreated.
The statement shed light on the trip, from the point of departure in Uyo until the final minutes at Al Abraq International Airport when they finally returned to Nigeria.
It also addressed the widespread rumour that Nigeria mistreated the Libyans when they visited the three-time African champions, a claim which has been denied severally.
The federation noted that an official report was made to CAF through former president Amaju Pinnick. The African football governing body acknowledged this in an official statement and launched an investigation.
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com