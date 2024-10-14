The Nigerian Football Federation have published a statement to address Super Eagles' ordeal in Libya

The national team were held hostage at Al Abraq International for 16 hours before they were released

They have arrived back in Nigeria after boycotting the match scheduled for tomorrow in Benghazi

The Nigerian Football Federation have published a lengthy statement detailing the national team's ordeal during a 16-hour hostage at the Al Abaq Airport In Libya.

The Super Eagles arrived in Libya yesterday evening to honour their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers second leg match, but things turned otherwise.

Super Eagles players and staff were held hostage in Libya for 16 hours. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

Libyan authorities played a dark game against Nigeria, unnecessarily keeping them at the airport, having initially dangerously redirected their flight mid-air.

After hours of stay and pressure from officials and fans on social media, the team were finally granted their departure, and they flew back into the country.

NFF publish official statement

The NFF released a statement on their official website, describing the turmoil of the last 24 hours for the team and officials who the North Africans mistreated.

The statement shed light on the trip, from the point of departure in Uyo until the final minutes at Al Abraq International Airport when they finally returned to Nigeria.

It also addressed the widespread rumour that Nigeria mistreated the Libyans when they visited the three-time African champions, a claim which has been denied severally.

The federation noted that an official report was made to CAF through former president Amaju Pinnick. The African football governing body acknowledged this in an official statement and launched an investigation.

Troost-Ekong releases statement

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong released a statement after the team landed at the Aminu Kano International Airport this evening.

Ekong, who has been praised for his leadership qualities by Nigerians, expressed pride in his team and how they stayed together and fought for respect where needed.

Sevilla sends message to Super Eagles

Legit.ng reported that Sevilla sent a message to Super Eagles during their hostage situation at the hands of Libyan authorities at the Al Abaq International Airport.

The Spanish club showed solidarity with their two players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke with the rest of the national team in the North African country.

Source: Legit.ng