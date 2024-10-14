Nigerian singer Portable’s wife Bewaji has shown love to her partner’s babymama, Ashabi, on social media

Just recently, Ashabi’s newborn daughter for the Zazu star clocked a month old, and Bewaji celebrated her on social media

Bewaji posted photos of the newborn accompanied by a sweet caption that had netizens talking

The wife of Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, Bewaji Badmus and his babymama, Ashabi, recently made headlines over their public display of love.

The music star’s wife, Bewaji, took to her Instagram page to celebrate Ashabi's newborn daughter for Portable.

Bewaji posted a series of adorable photos of Ashabi’s daughter, who just became a month old.

Fans react as Portable's wife reacts to his babymama's newborn. Photos: @queenportable1, @ashabi.mohsimple

She accompanied each photo with a caption in which she prayed for the child and called herself the baby’s big mummy.

Portable’s wife wrote:

“Happy one month old my daughter. Continue to grow in God wisdom, knowledge and understanding. We will not cry over you in Jesus name 😩🤲🏿. Grow old and toothless my love 😍.

"Continue to shine ✨ on this world 🌎 forever😻🤗😻😻 B!g mummy loves you okomi.”

See her post below:

Ashabi reacts to Bewaji’s post

Shortly after Bewaji showed love to Ashabi and Portable’s baby on social media, the singer’s babymama took to the comment section to react.

The budding actress expressed her gratitude to Bewaji. She wrote:

“Thanks so much big mummy Iretomiwa ❤️ We love & appreciate you ma 🤗”

Fans react as Bewaji celebrates Ashabi’s daughter

Bewaji’s show of love to Ashabi’s daughter soon drew the attention of many netizens, who took to the comment section to react. Many of them praised Portable’s wife for being graceful towards the singer’s babymama.

Read their comments below:

Iambimpeakintunde:

“Hey cutie 💓 keep Enjoying the Grace of God 😍.”

hameerah_gr:

“Now now❤️❤️ one month already 😍 so cute 💚.”

omobutty9:

“God pls bless this woman continually ❤️she’s got a sweet soul and big heart.”

Olajumokeayodele222:

“Omobewaji God Bless you for being you ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Yebimpe3:

“This totally love❤️.”

Tomiframendsuprise:

“Wow, tell me one reason why I won't love this woman, may God continue to keep your family in love 😘.”

tijaniomoniyo:

“I love to see this🥰😍God bless you both🙏.”

honeydrop4me:

“This lady is well mature and understands life than some of our mamas,I salute your courage God bless the baby😍.”

Ajoke_____stitches:

“Wow I love this 😍😍 death won’t separate you.”

Islamic cleric slams Portable

In other news, an Islamic cleric showed his grievance towards the controversial singer Portable.

Reacting to the viral video of Portable slapping a pastor, the cleric said that though he was a Muslim, he wouldn't see such disrespect and allow it to slide.

He inquired about Portable's parents and asked if he has elders at home. The cleric also noted that the Zeh Nation boss was like a son to him.

