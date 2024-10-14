Influencer Jadrolita was on netizens lips for her content with TikTok star and content creator Peller

Some netizens accused of neglecting her brand to create content with Peller as his girlfriend, which they were not comfortable with

Jadrolita reacted to their claims and noted that she only decided to explore her human side, however, she revealed what she would do from henceforth

Social media influencer, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jadrolita, has reacted to the claim that she abandoned her AI content to act as girlfriend to TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller.

Jadrolita finally responds to claims she abandoned her AI content. Image credit: @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

In a video, she said it came to her notice that some people were looking for her. She said she has always been here, but her human self has been exploring so wild and forget about her AI character.

However, Jadrolita said she was glad that her fans missed her, and it has spurred her to activate her robot self. She asked if her fans were ready for her because she was coming for all of them.

Some netizens encouraged her to do what she feels like without bothering herself about what people say or think. Others hoped Jadrolita's fans would engage more on her page when she creates her human AI content.

Watch Jadrolita's video below:

Reactions to Jadrolita's response on AI content

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Jadrolita's video explaining why she paused on her AI content.

@ronkyflowers_decorations:

"I’m happy you are back, is good as your human body explores also. Na collabo."

@therayztv:

"Don’t let people’s validation and opinions control you. Just do you people will be fine."

@unusualblessing_:

"You people should better be engaging on her AI content o if not thunder go fire una n una nonsense opinion."

@skinycomics:

"The only thing I have to say is, be yourself."

@michigabbi:

"Don’t lose focus because of man."

Peller shows romantic display with Jadrolita

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller expressed excitement as he bagged an award recently and called his girlfriend Jadrolita to join him on stage.

After he gave her the award, they hugged and kissed, and his reaction afterward had netizens talking.

The pair took their celebration away from the stage and they danced happily to the rhythm of the music.

