A Davido fan has taken to social media to show his undying support for the singer amid his industry beef with Wizkid

The fan took to social media to show off a picture frame he made of Wizkid kneeling to beg Davido

The video of the frame went viral and sparked a series of reactions from 30BG fans and Wizkid FC members

One of Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido’s fan is making social media headlines after he made a picture frame of the 30BG boss with Wizkid.

Recall that social media was divided between Davido and Wizkid’s fans after the Star Boy recently went on a long rant on social media as he rained insults on OBO without stating the reason for his anger.

Netizens react to photo frame Davido's fan made of him and Wizkid. Photos: @davido, @wizkid

In a new development, a netizen took to social media to declare his support for Davido by sharing a picture frame depicting Wizkid bowing down before OBO. The photo seemed to show the Star Boy begging the 30BG boss or showing him respect as a leader.

Nigerians react to Davido and Wizkid picture frame

The picture frame of Wizkid bowing down before Davido soon sparked an online discussion after the video went viral. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Dah_promise_son:

“Una don start oo❤️.”

Chobabby:

“David na king 👑.”

Mr_holaceleb001:

“Tbh na Davido get TikTok 😂.”

Swagtedo_art:

“Baba is actually right😱.”

oluwagentle60:

“Don’t let FC see this oo 😂.”

top_tech1275:

“As it should be ❤️.”

only_1_pela:

“This kind una dream no fit ever come true 😂.”

Bigsly_999:

“Davido owns Wizkid 😂.”

badgalmanilow:

“Lame.”

D_flowergirlje:

“Chioma think say nah she love Davido pass … Omo I go love OBO till thy kingdom come 🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌.”

lolly_richie.2:

“You Sha dey waste your money 😂.”

Zaza_mula222:

“Na so e supposed be,, because Davido no be wizmid mate for anything.”

Trusteedagreat:

“Mumu 30bg always doing nonsense to make themselves happy smh 😂🖤🦅.”

Pettie_loveth:

“Wiz has been ranting on Twitter but never threatened Davido. These 30bgs be giving cult vibes. Make nothing do Wiz sha.”

Davido's albums get RIAA certification

Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was basking in the euphoria of a new feat and he thanked his fans for making it possible for him.

Two of his albums got him gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), and it gladdened his heart.

The Unavailable crooner released his fourth studio album in March 2023, and his fans have continued to stream the hit songs from it.

