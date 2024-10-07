Massive reactions have trailed a video of top fashion designer Veekee giving marital advice to a new bride

In the video, Veekee was seen lecturing the bride on what looked like a bridal shower about Bedroom activities in marriage

The video has since generated tons of online reactions, as many had things to say about the designer's experience in marriage

Veekee James, a top Nigerian fashion designer, has made headlines following a viral video of her. Nigerians were shocked to find a video of Veekee where she was lecturing a bride online.

In the video recording sighted by Legit.ng, Veekee was seen passionately giving the bride tips on going about activities in the bedroom.

According to her, she needs to ensure her husband derives the utmost satisfaction. She also reminded her never to fail to communicate during sexual activities, as it often helps couples understand each other better.

Additionally, Veekee warned her not to discard her husband's pointers on ways he loves to be pleasured. Since it surfaced on social media, the video has generated so much online discourse, and many query Veekee James for thinking she has a right to advise a young bride when she only got married months ago.

Fans react to Veekee James' advice

Read some reactions below:

@bae_be23:

"You talk too much VJ."

@fundslord1972:

"With her mannequin husband."

@its_janet_official:

"You wey marry yesterday, dey advice person. Oyana."

@_callmepresh:

"Please, how many years is her marriage?"

@beatrice_ng__:

"She’s jst living her life and having fun, this things are normal with friends na make una chill."

@melanin_ruth_:

"Once una marry advise go full una mouth."

@_analysis__isonu:

"She marry yesterday turn marriage counselor today. I dont know who is deceiving who the listener or the speakers."

@ijeoma.dorcas.94:

"Vee u too do."

Veekee James flaunts millions spent on wedding

Meanwhile, Veekee James' wedding was in the town for weeks, and she spent a good amount of money to look good for her memorable day.

She spent thousands of dollars on her intro, civil, and traditional wedding shoes, bags, and outfits, which got her fans drooling over her.

Regarding high taste, Veekee has it, and she flaunted it as she tied the nuptial knot with her partner, Femi.

