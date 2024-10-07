Nigerian singer Portable brought an intricate conversation around the popular Big Brother Naija show

The controversial street artist seemed to have made some critical observations about the just-concluded season 9

Zazu, while offering his advice to the TV show organisers, offered possible solutions that could guide through the process

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has weighed in on the ongoing conversation surrounding this year's Big Brother Naija edition.

The controversial act believes this year's No Lose Guard season was not as interesting as the previous ones.

Portable addressed the show organisers during a brief Instagram moment about ways to improve their content for viewers.

The Zazu crooner claimed that the housemates they brought on the show don't have influence like him and that it was best the organisers paid him N100m to make an appearance.

The Brotherhood hitmaker promised to switch things up if given the opportunity to switch things up.

"Big Brother Naija, no sweet like before, all those people no blow. Make them pay me N100m, I go use cruise finish them," he wrote.

Portable spurred emotions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

poshest_hope:

"But where’s the lie? I want them to do celebrity big brother next year. Portable, bobrisky and Akpi should be housemates please. Thank you biggie."

adeola_thriftabayazone:

"Why e go sweet🌚when you pack hundred wives put for house."

ms.b1____:

"If you didn’t watch big brother dis year gather here for selfie."

_dindu14:

"Honestly i just feel biggie should choose celebrities…make we laugh small."

apk__037:

"You wey no get sense 😏 nah Dj chicken fit give them the cruise they need…. You wey fit destroy big brother property."

traumakne:

"Pure facts portable make them de play their winner think say e go blow."

mayorsoj:

"I think There's more pressing issues on ground.I can't buy 1 liter of fuel for 1300 to come and watch grown housemates fight over pot of soup."

BBNaija Wanni emerges first runner-up

Following Big Brother Naija Kellyrae's victory, fans and supporters of Wanni appreciated their star for getting that far.

Wanni from the WanniXHandi twin pair made it as the first runner-up for the No Loose Guard season.

Videos from the just-concluded TV season went viral online, spurring reactions about the winner and first runner-up's votes.

