Media personality, Daniel Regha, has shared his take on the photo drama between singers Jaywon and Ayra Starr

According to Daniel, Jaywon has established himself in the industry and he is an icon even if he is no longer in the spotlight

He also said that he was surprised that people did not see anything wrong with Ayra's picture with Jaywon

Media personality, Daniel Regha, has stated that singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, aka Ayra Starr, was disrespectful by shoving her older colleague Jaywon's hand during a photograph session.

Daniel Regha shares his take onJaywon and Ayra Starr's photograph session.

Source: Instagram

In the photographs shared by singer Odumodu Blvck, he compared how Ayra Starr stood closely with American rapper Future at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week and that of the Nigerian singer.

Ayra Starr decided to give Jaywon some space and also held his hand from being around her while they took a picture together.

Daniel described her action as disrespectful and classist. He also hailed Jaywon, real name Oluwajunwolo Iledare's achievement in the industry and described him as an icon.

The media personality added that Ayra Starr could have declined the photograph session with Jaywon instead of treating him differently.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

See the photos shared by Odumodu Blvck below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet below:

@Lilzazyy:

"So none of y’all will commend Daniel for this piece of writing."

@engrpopey:

"Jaywon is the one that messed for shivering around that small girl like her fan."

@LuxuryTatashey:

"She didn't know or recognise him and he was trying to hold her waist which she don't want. To be honest, there's nothing wrong in what she did. Next time he can snap a photo without trying to hold a woman waist."

@olamideoficiall:

"He became an industry icon because of the song he dropped, which keeps us remembering him—'This Year' released in 2014. Lmao."

Daniel Regha tackles Simi and Tiwa Savage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Daniel had rebuked singers Simi and Tiwa Savage over their new song.

In the song, the singers described men as crazy and scum, and this did not go down well with Daniel.

He noted that Simi was married to a man, and Tiwa had a son; hence, attacking men in their first collaboration wasn't cool.

