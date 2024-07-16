A Nigerian lady graduated with first class from the Department of Biochemistry at Lagos State University despite her health condition

In a short video, the lady said though she battles with sickle cell, it did not stop her from excelling in her studies

The first class graduate, who was very happy with her achievement, celebrated with hearty dance and warm photos

A brilliant Nigerian lady was able to defy the odds and graduated with first class honours from the Department of Biochemistry at Lagos State University.

She did it despite living with a health condition.

Nigerian lady graduates with first class from Lagos State University. Photo credit: @mira_andy

Source: TikTok

In a clip, the graduate shared her journey, saying that she had a sickle cell anaemia.

Despite the challenges associated with her condition, she remained determined and focused on her studies, ultimately achieving academic excellence.

The first class graduate celebrated her incredible achievement with heartfelt dance moves and warm, joyful photos, radiating happiness and pride.

Her story, as shared in a video by @mira_andy, is a powerful testament to resilience and determination, inspiring others to pursue their dreams regardless of the obstacles they may face.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady bags first class

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Durah said:

“How? Despite the Pathways.”

Mira_andy wrote:

“It can only be God.”

Adegoke Oluwaseunfunmi commented:

“Of the greatest metabolites!! Acetyl Co enzyme A congratulations senior colleagues.”

Cdq_ajons also commented:

“Congratulations warrior.”

Ayomikun:

“This is a very huge congratulations dear ….Am so happy for you.”

Adetomiwa:

“Nothing is stopping you from reaching your goals… Resilient baddie.”

Mira_andy:

“Yes babbyyyyyy that’s the deal!”

Layo:

“Congratulationsss. The Lord is continually your strength.”

Deronke:

“Congratulations my namesake. May God’s unwavering love,grace and mercy be sufficient for you.”

Dohfidex:

“Congratulations Mira! More strength is made available for you IJN.”

Timilehin.ayo:

“Congratulations Chief.”

Eliana:

“Wow, I am soo happy for you congratulations dear.”

Hem_erate:

“Congrats Darling, you are UNSTOPPABLE In the journey of success.”

Oluwajuwon_olajumoke:

“Congratulations my Scholar.”

Romola Owolabi:

“Am super proud of you ma.”

Everything China importation:

“Way to go.”

Boluwatife:

“This is commendable. Congratulations!”

Oluwashola:

“A big congratulations to you, dear Mira of God... Keep shining and elevating dearie.”

Yarnwithswanky:

“That’s Ronke.”

Zeezah:

“Congratulations Ronke.”

Gloria:

“Congrats great enzyme.”

Toria_mho:

“Congratulations dear, more wins.”

Dj lolly:

“Congrats my sis.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who graduated first class in architecture got her first job as an interior designer.

UNILAG lady graduated with first-class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who graduated with first-class honours from the University of Lagos has shared her joyous moment in a video.

In the clip, Ayo Abiodun, dressed in her convocation gown, could not contain her excitement as she moved with confidence, celebrating the day.

She also posed for photos, beaming with joy, making it clear that this was one of the most significant moments of her life.

Proofreading by James Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng