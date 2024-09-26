A community of female Islamic singers have come together in prayer for their late colleague Rukayat Gawat, whose cause of death remains vague

Legit.ng reported the unfortunate passing of the Islamic vocalist in the early hours today, as family and fans mourned her deeply

A new video circulating online captured the moment the ladies were deep in prayers for their beloved colleague

Legit.ng in a chat with Fatima, a fan of Rukayat's music, she expressed sadness over the unfortunate demise of the young Islamic vocalist

Following the unfortunate passing of Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat, her fellow Muslim singers have held a Fidau prayer service for her in Lagos.

The sad news was made public by prominent Ilorin-based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh via his official Facebook page. Rukayat was buried in the evening of the same day, September 24, according to Islamic rites.

Islamic female singer's gather for Rukayat's Fidau prayer in Lagos. Credit: @iamrukayatgawat

A recent video showed the moment a female Islamic vocalist honoured the deceased by fathering them to hold a final prayer service for Rukayat in Lagos. In the video, the women could recite Quranic verses from their prayer books as they glorified Allah.

Recall that a viral video saw her children being held and comforted by a relative, assuring them of God's love and protection. Another clip showed the deceased's husband in a gathering during the burials, crying, while an unidentified man who sat by his side said comforting words to him.

"Such a great loss" - Fatima

Fatima, one of Rukayat Gawat's fans, has expressed hurt about the untimely demise of the popular singer.

In her words:

"Rukayat's passing left a void in the music community, where her timeless voice and inspiring messages once flourished. Her vibrant spirit will be deeply missed."

Fans continue to mourn Rukayat Gawat

See how many reacted to the clip of Rukaya's Fidau prayer. Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@Call_me_saudat:

"May Allah forgive her shortcomings."

@temmy_business_world:

"Chai. Which this is a big shock."

@nofisat__odunayo:

"May Almighty Allah grant her Aljanatul Fridaus."

@visible_diffrence_:

"May Allah Subhana watahala be pleased with her and my mother."

@sheutijani12:

"May Almighty Allah forgive all her sins and grant her Al-Jannat firdaus. Aameen."

@olatanwaayinde:

"May Almighty Allah accepts her returns 🙏."

Emotional month-old video of Rukayat Gawat

Meanwhile, popular Nigerian Islamic singer, Rukayat Gawat Oyefeso, passed away, on Tuesday, September 24.

The news of her death shocked many, especially as she still attended public events up till August.

The senior special assistant on new media to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Jubril Gawat, who is a relative of the deceased, shared a touching video.

