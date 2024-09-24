Singer Reekado Banks is grateful for the joy of fatherhood as his girlfriend gave birth to their first child

The Oluwa Ni crooner shared of video of himself and his little child in the hospital, thanking his partner for the strength she exhibited during pregnancy

He also revealed the number of months she carried the pregnancy, and the video got his fans talking

Singer Reekado Banks has shared how he felt after his partner gave birth to their first child.

He posted the news on his Instagram stories on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Reekado Banks and his girlfriend welcome their first child. Image credit: @reekadobanks

The new dad stated that he was grateful for the blessing of fatherhood as he shared a video of himself carrying his cute baby in the hospital. He also posted another video where he was leaving the hospital with his child and girlfriend.

He noted that his partner carried the pregnancy for 10 months as against the regular nine months. The Oluwa Ni crooner appreciated the new mum for showing strength all through the period.

Some fans congratulated the singer for the good news while others questioned him for not becoming a husband before he became a father.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Reekado Banks' video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Reekado Banks' video below:

@youaintsteph.xx:

"Nobody wants to marry again? Babymama everywhere."

@kween___mimi:

"Una nor dey marry again?"

@edim_david__:

"Women please value yourselves. This is not the good life."

@pelumi878:

"Congratulations to them."

@sweetmaria_egooyibo:

"Marry am o later."

@ajike_presh:

"All of you crying over other ppls decision… they swear for una no to mind una business … they are happy are pleased your are crying … ojhiewhin."

@mamaibeji_ogaranya:

"Always girlfriend, never wife."

@tarachinasa4:

"Girlfriend turning to baby mama to all these singers. No more marriage."

Reekado Banks speaks about Don Jazzy

Legit.ng earlier reported that Reekado Banks had revealed that though a lot of people assume that he left Mavin Records because of a disagreement, the contrary was the case.

In a podcast with media personality Daddy Freeze, he noted that he was doing fine after leaving his former boss.

Reekado also shared his relationship with Don Jazzy and what he did for his career, spurring lovely comments from netizens.

