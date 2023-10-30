Renowned Nigerian singer Mr Eazi recently got in a messy fight on social media with a tweep that revealed his net worth

The Afrobanku artistes took the revelation quite personal, as he responded to the claim made by the tweep

In response, Mr Eazi threatened to sue the tweep as he noted that the claims made by the person were wrong and utterly disrespectful

Internationally famous Nigerian singer Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade, better known as Mr Eazi, recently trended online.

The son-in-law of the Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, was recently angered online as he reacted to a claim about his net worth.

Mr Eazi confronts Tweep, who revealed his total net worth online. Photo credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

One tweep by the name @ZobaDeGreat had claimed that Mr Eazi's total net worth was within the range of 3 million US dollars to 5 million.

Mr Eazi threatens to sue influencer

In response to the claim, Mr Eazi took to his Twitter, slamming the social media personality for dishing out false claims.

He went ahead to note that the claim of him being worth around $5m was erroneous and utterly disrespectful.

Mr Eazi then asked the tweep to correct himself or risk contending with a lawsuit for defamation of character.

Read an excerpt of Mr Eazi's tweet below:

"The Evil Genius Net worth is not $5m that’s erroneously disrespectful! please correct yourself before I sue you for defamation!!"

See the full exchange between Mr Eazi and Zoba below:

Reactions trail Mr Eazi's response to Zoba's tweet

Here are some of the comments made by fans reacting to Mr Eazi's tweet gathered by Legit.ng:

@therealdaddymo1:

"Na this kind of bragging be the goals oooo. Meanwhile, Mr Eazi sabi this investment space."

@kendrick_fisay:

"God abeg bless me with the type of money wey go allow me sue people for downgrading my networth..."

@elmannygram:

"Watch how Eazi didn’t correct the married part. He only talked about net worth. Man is married fr."

@odirah_cellz:

"Okk. So how much is it?"

@ill_nojie:

"Oya how much is the real Net worth?"

@bidemi824391:

"Poor man pikin go think say Na Ritual."

@NuJhayhne:

"lmao defamation as how boss?"

@gtag_media:

"So you don marry and you no invite me… after I don tell everybody say you be my blood."

@Dami4reign:

"God na this kind bragging i wan dey do."

@_Rolex523:

"Everything na vanity upon vanity . See people wey rich."

Source: Legit.ng