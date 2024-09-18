Us-based beauty icon, singer and business mogul Rihanna buzzed the intent after she was seen learning to dance Davido's viral Unavailable challenge

Rihanna couldn’t contain her excitement when she met Dammy Twitch at a recent Fenty event, revealing that she is a huge fan

While they were chi-chatting away, Dammy was seen teaching the mother-of-two how to dance

Rihanna met Davido's music director at her Fenty Event recently, and the iconic global singer expressed admiration for popular Nigerian music video director Apampa Oluwadamilola, also known as Dammy Twitch.

While the duo was kicking, the girl, who could not contain her excitement, told Dammy she was his biggest fan. However, they were soon spotted doing the Unavailable dance challenge.

Rihanna joins Davido's Unavailable challenge. Credit: @badgalriri, @davido

Rihanna seemed to be learning fast as Twicth showed her the ropes.

Watch video here:

This comes after the Barbadian singer captured the attention of many after she was seen trying to learn Yoruba from one of her event guests. The guest told her to say, "Mo was pa," which translates to "I'm doing okay."

Rihanna trends online

See how Nigerians have reacted to the mother-of-two doing the Unavailable dance challenge with Davido's 29-year-old music video director. Read comments below:

Ayra Starr and Rihanna meet in UK

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and international musician Rihanna met for the first time, and their interaction was captured on video.

In the viral clip, the Barbadian star asked Ayra to call her after asking if she had a verse for her.

The cute photos and video of their meeting warmed hearts online, with netizens saying MAVIN boss Don Jazzy now has a chance.

