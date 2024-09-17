A Nigerian lady has said she would like to get married, noting that she does not care about things that people have normalised

She said she would get married and be in love with her husband and also submit to him with happiness as her goal

Her views attracted diverse reactions with some people praising her for being a woman worthy of emulation

A lady said she is one of those who desires to get married and have a happy home.

She said despite what people have normalised on social media, she wants to get married.

The lady said she wants a happy home. Photo credit: X/Big Amara and Getty Images/_Astra_.

She said she would also submit to her husband, who she would love forever.

According to Big Amara, she desires stability and happiness in her home when she gets married.

Her words:

"I don’t care what y'all normalize. I wanna get married, I wanna be a submisive wife & be in love with ONE person 4ever. Stability & happiness that's the goal."

See the post below:

Reactions to Amara's post

@azeem_ghanni said:

"I really hope some feminist would not attack this."

@jemmyajibola said:

"May God provide you with the best man you crave for."

@KanolRmD said:

"Continue to dey whine us o lol."

@Mr_DaveChigozie said:

"Those set of women never see your post I guess. They will definitely come for you, may God answer your prayers."

@Z2Htv said:

"Your goal will come to pass."

@Yumvita3 said:

"I wish you all the best dear."

@Opeyemtech said:

"Go and get your goal."

@Abu_jawaadd said:

"You are a good woman."

@biqtdk said:

"Hopefully, your wishes come true!"

@RealGrandson said:

"May God make it happen for you as you declared in Jesus' name."

@Kels100994 said:

"Babe from your mouth to God's ear. I've been with 1 man for 10 years and keep going, it's worth it Babe."

