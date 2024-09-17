"Don't be With Him Because You Love Him": Simi Advises 22-Year-Old Dating a 30-Year-Old Single Dad
- Nigerian singer Simisola Koso has been posed with a higher responsibility than just dishing out good music as one of her followers asked for her advise
- The singer posted a message from one of her fans via her official Snapchat account, where she sought dating advise
- Simi took her time to respond to the 22-year-old and detailed what she should do in such a relationship
Adekunle Gold's wife, Simisola Kosoko, has penned advice to one of her followers looking for help with her online relationship.
Simi shared the message from the 22-year-old lady currently in love with and dating a 30-year-old single father.
The mother-of-one, who recently released her album, Lost and Found, shared her response to the public, sparking even more reactions online.
Ighalo’s ex-wife Sonia tenders heartfelt apologies amid her online drama: “I will always be there for u”
According to the fan, she's in love with a 30-year-old single dad while she's only 22 and fears her parents won't approve of it.
The message reads:
"I'm a 22 year old college student and recently started dating a 30 year oid guywho has a kid. I really really lhe him a lot. Like Ifeelwe are so compatible, but I know my parents will be so against it. What do you think I do in this situation?"
Reacting to her message, Simi penned a lengthy advice, noting that she should not date him just because she loves him.
See post below:
Fans react to Simi's post
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@precioushair.ng:
"Love is not enough. When you enter your eyes go clear."
@thefoodnetworknig2:
"Has a kid abi mallied gloom…But dem no dey advice who dey in love!"
@africanflamingo_:
"She should focus more on bettering herself, finding her path and making money at young age than love."
@nma_hrh:
"Omo I can’t advise anyone to date a single dad o. The wahala no be here."
@director_martins_:
"Single mothers should date & marry single fathers, divorcees or widowers. They’re the best fit. A single father can still marry a woman without a child. As long as the interests of his kids are protected. A single man marrying a single mother may not survive/enjoy it."
Simi speaks about not knowing people’s songs
Meanwhile, Nigerian singer Simi broke her silence after she was dragged online for speaking about other people’s music.
An interview clip went viral showing the music star saying she didn’t know or listen to other people’s songs.
Simi cleared the air while explaining how much she was hurt by the way things were portrayed.
