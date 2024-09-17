Nigerian singer Simisola Koso has been posed with a higher responsibility than just dishing out good music as one of her followers asked for her advise

The singer posted a message from one of her fans via her official Snapchat account, where she sought dating advise

Simi took her time to respond to the 22-year-old and detailed what she should do in such a relationship

Adekunle Gold's wife, Simisola Kosoko, has penned advice to one of her followers looking for help with her online relationship.

Simi shared the message from the 22-year-old lady currently in love with and dating a 30-year-old single father.

Simi dishes relationship advice to a 22-year-old fan. Credit: @symplysimi

The mother-of-one, who recently released her album, Lost and Found, shared her response to the public, sparking even more reactions online.

According to the fan, she's in love with a 30-year-old single dad while she's only 22 and fears her parents won't approve of it.

The message reads:

"I'm a 22 year old college student and recently started dating a 30 year oid guywho has a kid. I really really lhe him a lot. Like Ifeelwe are so compatible, but I know my parents will be so against it. What do you think I do in this situation?"

Reacting to her message, Simi penned a lengthy advice, noting that she should not date him just because she loves him.

See post below:

Fans react to Simi's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@precioushair.ng:

"Love is not enough. When you enter your eyes go clear."

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"Has a kid abi mallied gloom…But dem no dey advice who dey in love!"

@africanflamingo_:

"She should focus more on bettering herself, finding her path and making money at young age than love."

@nma_hrh:

"Omo I can’t advise anyone to date a single dad o. The wahala no be here."

@director_martins_:

"Single mothers should date & marry single fathers, divorcees or widowers. They’re the best fit. A single father can still marry a woman without a child. As long as the interests of his kids are protected. A single man marrying a single mother may not survive/enjoy it."

