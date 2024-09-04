Media personality, Daddy Freeze, has shared his take on mothers who are not comfortable with their sons marrying divorcees and single mothers

He noted that those mother-in-laws who do not like single mothers and divorcees have daughters who wear the same title but they wish them to marry good men

According to the broadcaster, some of these mother-in-laws would go to churches for deliverance but it is their mindsets that need to be delivered

Media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has lent his voice to some claims that some mothers-in-law do not like their sons to marry single mothers or divorcees.

Daddy Freeze reacts to the behaviours of some mothers-in-law toward their daughters-in-law. Image credit: @daddyfreeze

Source: Instagram

He stated that these women desire that their daughters who are single mothers, get married to good men who would take care of them. However, they don't wish their good sons to marry single mothers.

The 48-year-old said that it was unfair to desire something good and don't wish it for others. Besides, he said that these women would go to churches to seek deliverance. Meanwhile, it is their mindsets that need deliverance.

He added that some parents are good to their children but are witches and wizards to their daughters-in-law and sons-in-law.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Daddy Freeze's post

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the broadcaster's video below:

@certified_jaay:

"You are a mother to your kids, but witches and wizards to ur son’s wife. Deep."

@official_ifunanyam:

"Divorcees and single mothers are getting married to their sons now with or without their permission. Before they blink, pikin do full everywhere."

@belindaquadry:

"True talk. Mothers should realise that gone are the days when we can only guide and pray for our children because matters of the heart can only be explained by the person experiencing them. O lagbara gan."

@aysporty:

"Life is not balanced."

