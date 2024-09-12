Billionaire Elon Musk has given a savage response to American singer Taylor Swift after she drummed support for Kamala Harris

The CEO of Tesla Motors took to his platform, X where he offered to father a child with Taylor in response to her post about Harris

The majority think that Taylor Swift, signing off her post as "Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady" must have prompted Musk's comment

Massive reactions have followed a comment by the owner of the micro-blogging platform, X, after his savage response to Taylor Swift's social media post.

Taylor Swift, who recently became a billionaire, had taken to her verified social media account to endorse Kamala Harris for president, signing off as the childless cat lady.

This resulted in a huge blow to the face of the former richest person in the world, who got slammed on his X social media platform for suggesting he would impregnate Taylor Swift.

Elon wrote:

"Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

See his post here:

Read Taylor swifts post here:

Elon Musk trends online

Elon's response has triggered a lot of heat from social media users who have labelled him in more ways than one. Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@samariabub_:

"To tell you that wealth can't buy class."

@TheGayPastor:

"That’s creepy dude, but we always knew you were creepy."

@Tenzin24Tenzin:

"You don’t seem like a cat person. You don’t seem like a Taylor person either. Are you a person person?"

@plutopanther71:

"This guy Elon Musk is not serious man. Why should any responsible businesses do business with this man child. It’s pathetic."

@ninastacey7

"No offence, Elon Musk, but no self-respecting woman would agree to this, and I am certain Taylor Swift is a woman, who may decide to have a child in the future, with a man who truly loves her for who she is ... And, yes ... I am a Taylor Swift fan."

@XRPcryptowolf:

"This was the most savage thing Elon has ever said."

@YourAnonNews:

"Elon showing the world that he’s a misogynistic pig. lon never fails to show the world who he really is."

@Number10cat:

"Cats politely but firmly decline your offer. Now stop being weird and offering your children to people."

Elon Musk Loses World’s Richest Man Title

Bernard Arnault, the French billionaire, has overtaken Elon Musk as the world's richest man.

Arnault gained over $20 billion on Friday, January 2024, to topple Musk, who is now worth $204 billion on Forbes. Nigeria's Aliko Dangote earned over $6 billion in January, bringing his net worth to $22 billion.

