Former housemate llebaye Odiniya has clashed with a critic, who questioned her attitude while on the reality show

The lady known as Milly's Area on X noted that she and her people worked hard to ensure llebaye won the All Stars edition

The critic also said that the former housemate was not a calm person, and she does not deserve to win the show

Winner of the All Stars edition of the Big Brother Naija reality show, llebaye Odiniya, has reacted to a critic, who lashed out at her for winning the show despite her attitude.

The lady known as Milly's Area on X had complained that the Gen X baddie was not a calm person while on the reality show.

Reacting to the post, llebaye said that calm or not, she still won the show, as grace showed up for her. The reality star told Milly' Area that she does not know what grace meant and told her to ask God to reveal the meaning to her.

llebaye sternly warned her to watch her fingers before she sent any message top her. The former housemate, who said her colleagues were intimated by her also thanked the troll for her vote.

Milly's Area speaks about llebaye

In her tweet, the critic claimed that llebaye's attitude was supposed to deprive her of winning the money. She added that money was supposed to be given to people, who worked for it.

Milly' Area also explained that it was with a great effort that she and her people voted for llebaye to emerge victorious on the show.

Below is the post:

What fans said about llebaye's post

Reactions have trailed the exchange between llebaye and a critic. Here are some of the comments below:

@trendyzbulletin:

"I supported and voted Ilebaye last year but this year it's wannixhandi."

@Me_Me1019:

"Reasons why I love my."

@IlebayeOfficial:

"You cannot emotionally blackmail or cajole her into anything she does not want. Her fans understood and loved that about her. Well done. Please return back to your palace. Let your fans handle the rest for you."

@ayimah1z:

"Tell them for me oo. At this point I’m tired."

@GodFatherLino

"My GZB very demure, u give am polite insult."

@Ojodale46:

"You’re destined to be a star."

@trendyzbulletin:

"There's no harm in supporting any housemate of your choice, I Stan Mike to laycon to Whitemoney, from Phyna to Ilebaye last year, to WannixHandi this year and next year I will still stan another person. So it's cool."

@darkvelvet02:

"Don’t mind the mosquito with no edges. People that don’t understand English. I’m sure she will frame this reply as her 2024 achievement."

@Overrated_Boss

"Put that lady in her place period."

@heyitsspicyred:

"Stop stressing yourself on little ants. We will do the defending. Pls stress don’t look good on you baby. Enjoy your weekend maidear."

llebaye displays body in raunchy cloth

Legit.ng had reported that the reality star made a fashion statement in her glamorous white dress for her birthday.

The beautiful lady, who described herself as a Gen Z baddie, looked stunning as her dress exposed some parts of her body.

Her colleagues and fans made remarks about her beauty as they sent in their good wishes for her special day.

